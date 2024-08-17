Kano Chief of Staff Drags APC, Others to Court Over Alleged Diversion Palliatives

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Chief of Staff to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Shehu Wada Sagagi, has taken legal action against the Northern Youth Merger Group, a platform under All Progressives Congress (APC) over allegation of palliatives diversion levelled against him.

Sagagi, a chieftain of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) also dragged before Kano State High Court the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command; and one Hon. Musa Mujahid Zaitawa.

The APC Northern Youth Merger Group had filed a petition before EFCC accusing Sagagi of diversion of federal government rice palliatives to an Islamic Center, discrediting the reputation of the Chief of Staff to Governor Yusuf.

The Chief of Staff, had earlier dismissed the allegation, described it as misleading and politically motivated by the APC in their desperate attempt to malign his personality and that of the NNPP administration.

The governor’s Chief of Staff reiterated that his office has never been involved in palliatives distribution and no one has ever allocated the palliatives to him for onward distribution to state, local governments or ward level.

Sagagi added that the NNPP government has been transparent in its distribution of palliatives to the masses, with clear records of beneficiaries and distribution channels.

According to Sagagi, the APC accusation against his personality is unfounded and lacks concrete evidence, as he pointed out that such frivolous ranting are mere allegations designed to score cheap political stunts.

In an order granted by Justice Aisha Ya’u of the state High Court, Sagagi has secured the nod of the court, restraining EFCC and Commissioner of Police from arresting, intimidating or harassing him pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice filed against the four respondents.

The exparte order granted Thursday 15th August, 2024, reads “Upon reading motion exparte together with the accompanying affidavit in support dated 12th August, 2024 , duly deposed by Jennifer Jediel, an order hereby granted.

“An interim injunction is granted restraining the respondents particularly the EFCC and Commissioner of Police by themselves, servants, agents, privies or whosoever and howsoever deriving authority from them from arresting, harassing, molesting and, or detaining the applicant, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The case was adjourned to September 3, 2024 for hearing on the motion on notice.