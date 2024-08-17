Cameroon Star Beats Moses Simon to Nantes Captaincy

Nigeria international Moses Simon has missed out on the FC Nantes captaincy, with manager Antoine Kombouaré opting for Cameroon defender Jean-Charles Castelletto to lead the team for the 2024/25 season.

Despite Simon’s consistent performances since joining the club, it is Castelletto who will don the captain’s armband, replacing the outgoing skipper Pedro Chirivella.

Simon, who first arrived at Nantes on loan in 2019 before making his move permanent, has been a pivotal figure for the Canaries.

Over 168 appearances, the Nigerian winger has scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists for a 61-goal contribution, becoming one of the most influential players at the club.

His contributions saw him shortlisted among the five players considered for the captaincy.

However, despite his remarkable stats and leadership potential, Kombouaré chose Castelletto, who has been with Nantes since 2020, as the new skipper.

Kombouaré’s decision was driven by Castelletto’s stability and experience, having made 132 appearances for Nantes and becoming a key figure in the defence.

“He has a lot of experience, is very respected by the group. He has had solid seasons; he is deserving,” said Kombouaré when explaining his choice, according to Ouest France.

However, Simon has been elevated into the “council of wise men,” alongside Nicolas Pallois, Alban Lafont, Pedro Chirivella and new captain Castelletto.

The Super Eagles winger’s impact on the pitch remains crucial as Nantes aim to improve on their 14th-place finish last season.

With the Ligue 1 campaign kicking off this weekend, Simon will look to lead by example when Nantes face Toulouse, eager to make his mark even without the captain’s armband.