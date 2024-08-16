Shettima: Council Autonomy Will Boost Nigeria’s Universal Education System

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has said the recent Supreme Court judgement granting full financial autonomy to local government councils would enhance Nigeria’s universal basic education system.

According to him, the autonomy of local governments, which were directly responsible for providing primary education, would address the financial limitations that have hindered the alignment of administrative units with the government’s educational agenda.



Shettima stated this yesterday in Abuja at the public presentation of a new book, “Navigating the Politics of Universal Education Policies in Nigeria,” written by former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Professor Modupe Adelabu.

The vice-president noted that on-going reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu would address inadequacies and ideologies frustrating universal education in the country.



“As stewards of the nation, President Tinubu is leading the charge to reform the institutions tasked with overcoming the ideologies and inadequacies that have frustrated universal education in Nigeria.

“The lack of autonomy of local governments, which are responsible for delivering primary education, has created significant financial hindrances in aligning administrative units with our educational agenda.



“However, the recent Supreme Court judgement empowering local government councils to control their resources brings government closer to the people. It provides new hope for our educational initiatives.”



Shettima urged government at all levels to focus on policies that empower “those at the forefront of implementing initiatives that inspire interest in education.”

Noting that Tinubu’s decision to establish the Student Loan Scheme in the country was to secure the future of Nigerian children, the Vice President said, “The initiative ensures that every student has access to loans to pay their tuition, and the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has already recorded an overwhelming number of applications.



“This is a landmark achievement, signalling the bright future we are building for our youth. Beyond making education universally free, our experience shows that incentivising is the most practical gateway before us. This is why all of us, across all levels and branches of government, must join this campaign to educate the nation.”