Savante Makes History as Africa’s First ISO 9001:2015 Certified Firm

In a landmark achievement that will echo throughout the industry, Savante Consulting Limited has made history by becoming the first and only African company to secure the coveted ISO 9001:2015 certification in regulatory affairs services.

This monumental feat proves Savante’s unwavering commitment to excellence, as the company underwent gruelling audits by the esteemed Bureau Veritas, emerging victorious with a certification that solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

This remarkable achievement is a resounding endorsement of Savante’s exceptional service quality, cementing its reputation as a beacon of excellence in regulatory affairs services. The certification promises clients that Savante will continuously strive for perfection, exceeding expectations and setting new standards for the industry.

“We’re thrilled to have raised the bar and set a new standard for regulatory affairs services in Africa”, said Managing Partner of Savante Consulting Limited, Mr. Sola Solarin.

“Our ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our team’s dedication, expertise, and passion for delivering exceptional service. We’re committed to continuously improving and exceeding our client’s expectations”, Solarin noted further.

