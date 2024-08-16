Ondo 2024: ‘Mimiko’s Political Associates Jumped into a Sinking Ship’ 

Fidelis David in Akure

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Olugbenga Edema, has knocked associates of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

THISDAY reported that, 19 political associates of Mimiko had dumped the PDP for the APC ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state, amidst rumours that the former governor will soon join the ruling party.

The associates who decamped served with Mimiko as governor. They included former Chairman of PDP, Hon Ebenezer Alabi, former commissioners; Jide Adejuyigbe, Gboye Adegbenro, Tunde Atere, Ajani Oladipupo and Chief Yele Ogundipe

Also former members of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja, Alaba-Lad Ojomo, Kolade Akinjo, Gboluga Ikengboju and a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele. Other appointees include Eni Akinsola, Funmilola Oluwadare, Solomon Adelegan, and Femi Bosede.

However, Edema in a statement made available to journalists in Akure yesterday, described their defection as jumping into a sinking ship, claiming that with their action, they had exhibited a high degree of ignorance about the status of the APC in Ondo State.

He emphasised that if they have done the due diligence, they would have known that by virtue of the INEC report issued following the April 20, 2024 primary, and by the clear provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the APC does not have a legitimate candidate for the November 16 gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

According to the NNPP’s standard-bearer, the primary election that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the APC standard-bearer did not follow due process, as disclosed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Edema said: “They would also have known that the people of Ondo State have rejected the party, and this regime judging from public opinions. The outcome of the #EndBadGovernance and end hunger protest is a clear manifestation of this fact, which is obvious even to the blind. The Almighty God himself has rejected this regime and has torn the Aiyedatiwa’s government. God does not support an unrighteous government.

“In spite of the humongous amount of money from the Federation account entering the coffers of the state since June 2023, no tangible and visible development can be attributed to this regime.

“Ayedatiwa’s government has simply weaponised the state resources by deliberately pauperising the Ondo State people. It is waiting for the day of the election to begin to give handouts to the electorates. They have failed because the people of Ondo State are now wiser.

“The defection of Mimiko’s associates to the APC is akin to jumping into a sinking Titanic ship. It is quite unfortunate that these individuals have chosen to align themselves with a sinking ship.

“By the provisions of the Electoral Act of 2022, it is clear that the APC does not have a valid candidate in Ondo State. The primary election that led to the emergence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the APC candidate was marred by irregularities and did not adhere to due process as confirmed by INEC.”

“The Electoral Act clearly outlines the procedures for conducting primaries, and it is evident that the process that led to Aiyedatiwa’s emergence was flawed. As such, his candidature is illegitimate. The facts speak for themselves, and it is clear that the APC has failed to adhere to the established rules.”

Edema, a lawyer and ex-legislator, maintained that the Electoral Act alone is sufficient to establish the illegality of the process, making it unnecessary for a court of law to say so.

The former Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) exuded confidence in the NNPP’s chances of victory at the November 16 polls.

“Come November 16, the NNPP will emerge victorious. We are committed to offering the people of Ondo State credible and transparent leadership that prioritises their welfare above all else.”

However, in a swift reaction, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) in a statement signed by the State Information Director, Kayode Fasua, said Edema is a mere attention seeker who is haunted by his poor political judgement of dumping the APC simply because he lost out woefully in the last APC governorship primary election.

“Olugbenga Edema of the NNPP is a mere attention seeker; one who is haunted by his poor political judgement of dumping the APC, simply because he lost out abysmally in the last APC governorship primary election. The relevance he does not have now because of operating in a political desert, is what he wants to stylishly get by blackmailing the APC-led administration in the state.”

Fasua claimed that Edema’s hot envy about the mass exodus of PDP ‘pillars’ in the State to APC, can only be compared with the frustration of someone who dumped a true friend and ran away with a crook, only to later find his old friend blossoming in company with great companions.

“Contrary to his doom day’s assertion, the ship of the APC in Ondo State is sailing smoothly in the breeze of cool weather, under the dynamic leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. A long list of the governor’s achievements in terms of infrastructure, human empowerment, public welfare, and so on, if unfurled, will make him swoon.

“Edema’s claim that Aiyedatiwa’s victory at the begone primary election was questionable reeks of a stone-age mind, when Aiyedatiwa’s candidature as presented to the INEC by the APC was never queried or turned down. Aiyedatiwa was given a clean bill of health.

“Edema is, therefore, advisedto concentrate on his lonely voyage, rather than waste his energy on shouting wolf, where there is none.”