LG Worker Jailed  as OYACA Warns against Corruption  in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) yesterday, announced the conviction of a local government worker in the state over illegal sale of land belonging to the state Housing Corporation.

The anti-graft agency in a statement by signed by its Executive Secretary, Barrister I.O Tijani, on behalf of the Chairman, Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd.), called on civil servants to desist from all acts of corruption. 

The convict, Adesina Olanrewaju Oyegoke, an Assistant Chief Executive Officer, who worked with the Estate Department of Lagelu Local Government Area, Ibadan, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for a three-count of official corruption under the OYACA Law 2019.

In the judgement delivered by Magistrate O.A Akande (SMI), presiding over Special Court 8, Iyaganku, the court found Oyegoke guilty on all counts and sentenced him to three months in jail.

“OYACA uses this medium to warn civil servants to desist from all acts of corruption, as it only plunges the State into underdevelopment and disparage the good image and enviable status of the Oyo State government,” Eni Esan stated.

