LASG Launches New Lagos Revenue Portal

Esther Oluku

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has unveiled a new electronic portal for the payments of state related taxes and levies known as the Lagos Revenue Portal (LRP)

During the unveiling ceremony which held in Lagos yesterday, Sanwo-Olu explained that the portal will help to entrench transparency and accountability into the revenue collection processes of the state.



He added that while revenue remains the life blood of a working system, the introduction of the LRP would help government meet its obligation to the masses which includes the provision of infrastructure and improvement in the living conditions of the people.



He also noted that the LRP aligns with the Lagos State Government agenda of making Lagos a smart city

According to him, “The launch of the Lagos Revenue Portal represents our commitment in ensuring innovation and most importantly the ease of doing business in Lagos. The importance of this efficient revenue collection cannot be over emphasized. It is the lifeblood of governance and the governed.



“The LRP is a game changer and streamlines our payer integration process. It makes it easier for individuals and businesses to perform their constitutional obligation. Via this process, we are removing whatever barriers that we have which we believe in turn will boost our revenue base.

“With the LRP, we are promoting a culture of accountability and transparency in revenue collection. We are doing this with full accountability, knowing fully well that it is why we are in government.



“We see this portal aligns with our broader vision of making Lagos a smart city, a place where technology and innovation drives progress. With the LRP, we are setting the standard for what good governance is.”



On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tax and Revenue, Mr. Abdul-Kabir Ogungbo, under whose partnership Alpha-Beta Consulting LLP, an independent information and technology firm delivered the project, said that products broad technological adoption encourages AI empowered responses as well as enables users to process payment reversal from the comfort of their homes or offices.



Ogungbo said: “We are here to celebrate a forward-thinking innovation in the annals of Lagos State revenue payment cycle, a payer-centric fully digitalised and transformative platform developed for payers’ convenience and seamless operations for stakeholders.



“The product is unique in several ways including but not limited to the following; self-service interface, bill management, integration of all payment platforms, instantaneous receipting and validation, automated reversal and amendment request, evaluation of multiple channels of payments which includes (card, bank transfer, USSD, POS, QR Code, etc.), artificial intelligence bots integration capacity, enhance efficiency and improved digital inclusion.”