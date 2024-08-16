Forensic Audit of Mining Sector Underway, Says Alake

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has hinted at an impending forensic audit of the mining sector as part of efforts to sanitise the industry and boost investor confidence.

During a meeting with the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, last Wednesday, Alake emphasised that ongoing reforms would lead to the implementation of technology-driven mechanisms aimed at enhancing the regulatory framework of the federal government.

“I can reveal that we are going to embark on a forensic audit of the entire sector .We are collaborating with the Ministry of Science and Technology on satellite imaging in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu. This will assist in the monitoring activities at mining sites and consequently bolster our capacity to effectively secure the mining environment,” Alake stated.

Highlighting the importance of Plateau State in the federal government’s plan to develop the mining sector, Alake sought collaboration with Governor Mutfwang to harness the vast solid mineral potential and address the prevalence of abandoned mining pits, which he noted represent relics of the colonial era.

According to him, “We are working towards creating an Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation Fund to establish a pool of resources that can be used for remediation efforts. This includes covering or converting abandoned pits, which pose a danger to our citizens and communities, into productive uses like irrigation.”

In his remarks, Governor Mutfwang commended the zeal and enthusiasm the minister has brought to the sector since assuming office. He expressed optimism that under Alake’s leadership, Nigeria will unlock the vast potential of solid minerals to contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

On security of mining sites, the governor hailed the mining marshals for their achievements so far, urging the minister to ensure their proper integration into the state’s security network to stay abreast of their activities.

Mutfwang also advocated for an improved regulatory framework, up-to-date data in the mining sector, and the federal support to address the issue of abandoned mining pits in the state.

“We are hopeful that through our partnership with the ministry, we can leverage the federal government’s ecological funds to remedy these abandoned sites. Not only is this vital for health, but it also holds potential economic value,” Mutfwang stated.