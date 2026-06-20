Omotayo Ajirotutu:Parents, Schools Must Spot Early Signs of  Drug Abuse Before It’s Too Late

As the world marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking next Friday, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Head of Psychological Services at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Dr. Omotayo Ajirotutu, has urged parents, schools and communities to recognise early signs of substance abuse among youths. In this interview with Sunday Ehigiator, he advocates early detection, mental health support and timely intervention. Excerpts:

Many drug abuse interventions seem to begin only after a person has developed a serious addiction. Why do you think society often waits until the rehabilitation stage before taking action?

One of the biggest challenges in addressing substance abuse is that society tends to focus on visible crises rather than early warning signs. Addiction often receives attention only when it begins to affect a person’s health, education, employment, relationships, or involvement with the law. At this point, the problem is difficult to ignore.

Unfortunately, preventive measures such as substance abuse advocacy, support, emotional education, parental guidance, and early screening programs often receive less investment because their benefits are not immediately visible. There is also a widespread misconception that experimentation is a normal phase that young people will naturally outgrow. As a result, opportunities for early intervention are missed. From a clinical perspective, substance abuse should be viewed as a public health issue that requires proactive prevention programmes and strategies. The most effective interventions should occur before dependency develops, not after significant psychological, social, and physical damage has already set in.

Based on your experience, what are some of the earliest warning signs of substance abuse that families, schools, and communities frequently overlook?

In clinical practice, substance abuse rarely begins suddenly. It is usually preceded by subtle behavioural, emotional, and social changes that are often dismissed as normal adolescent development. Some of the earliest warning signs include increased secrecy, unexplained mood swings, declining academic performance, withdrawal from family activities, changes in friendship groups, reduced motivation, and loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities.

Sleep disturbances, frequent requests for money without clear explanations, irritability, and a growing tendency to isolate oneself may also emerge. Physical and verbal aggression could also be noticed: drastic weight loss, poor hygiene, bloodshot eyes or pupils, changes in sleep patterns, slurred speech, mood swings, and neglect of responsibility.

Parents and teachers sometimes attribute these changes solely to adolescence, stress, or personality differences without exploring underlying causes. Another overlooked sign is emotional distress. Young people who are struggling with anxiety, sadness, anger, or low self-esteem may begin seeking unhealthy coping mechanisms.

Early recognition of these warning signs creates valuable opportunities for support before occasional substance use progresses into a more serious pattern of abuse.

The conversation around drug abuse often focuses on the substances themselves. What psychological factors make some young people more vulnerable to experimenting with drugs in the first place?

While substances are often the focus of public discussions, the real question is why some young people feel motivated to experiment with them. Psychological vulnerability plays a major role.

Adolescence and early adulthood are periods marked by identity formation, emotional sensitivity, and a desire for acceptance. Young people who struggle with low self-esteem, emotional regulation difficulties, chronic stress, loneliness, or feelings of inadequacy may be more likely to view substances as a solution to their discomfort.

Curiosity and sensation-seeking tendencies can also increase risk, particularly among individuals who naturally seek excitement or novelty. Additionally, young people who lack healthy coping skills may use substances to escape emotional pain, social anxiety, academic pressure, or family conflict.

Drug use is often less about seeking pleasure and more about seeking relief. Understanding these psychological drivers is essential if we are serious about designing prevention strategies that address root causes rather than symptoms.

How significant are issues such as peer pressure, family instability, trauma, anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem in driving drug use among adolescents and young adults?

These factors are extremely significant and frequently interact with one another. Peer pressure may influence the initial decision to experiment with substances, but deeper psychological and environmental factors often determine whether the use continues. Family instability, including conflict, neglect, inconsistent parenting, or lack of emotional support, can leave young people vulnerable to seeking comfort and belonging elsewhere. Trauma, whether from abuse, violence, loss, or adverse childhood experiences, is one of the strongest predictors of future substance misuse. Anxiety and depression can also increase risk when individuals use substances as a way to manage emotional distress.

Low self-esteem further compounds vulnerability because it can make young people more susceptible to negative influences and poor decision-making. In many cases, substance use represents an attempt to cope with unresolved emotional pain. Effective prevention, therefore, requires more than drug education; it requires addressing the psychological and social conditions that place young people at risk.

With young people spending an increasing amount of time online, what role do social media and digital spaces play in shaping attitudes toward drug use and risky behaviours?

Social media and digital platforms have become powerful influences on how young people perceive themselves and the world around them. These spaces can shape attitudes toward drug use by normalising behaviours that may once have been viewed as risky or socially unacceptable. Through influencers, music content, entertainment, peer-generated posts, and viral trends, substance use is sometimes portrayed as glamorous, exciting, or harmless. Repeated exposure can reduce perceptions of risk and create the impression that such behaviours are common or socially desirable. Digital spaces can also intensify peer influence because validation often comes through likes, comments, and online approval. Furthermore, young people who experience loneliness, anxiety, or low self-esteem may be particularly vulnerable to messages that promise escape, belonging, or status. While social media can be a valuable tool for education and prevention, it can also contribute significantly to the normalisation of risky behaviours if left unmonitored.

From a prevention standpoint, what practical steps should parents take to identify and address potential risks before occasional drug use progresses into dependency?

Parents play a critical role in prevention because they are often the first line of defence against substance abuse. One of the most effective strategies is maintaining open, non-judgmental communication so that children feel comfortable discussing challenges, peer influences, and emotional struggles. Parents should pay attention to behavioural changes such as secrecy, declining academic performance, shifts in friendship groups, mood instability, and unexplained financial requests. It is equally important to understand a child’s emotional well-being, as unresolved stress, anxiety, or low self-esteem can increase vulnerability to substance use. Setting clear expectations regarding drugs and alcohol while maintaining a supportive relationship creates a healthy balance of accountability and trust. Parents should also model positive coping strategies, encourage healthy recreational activities, and seek professional guidance when concerns arise. Early conversations and timely intervention are far more effective than waiting until problematic behaviours become deeply established.

Schools are often the first institutions outside the home to observe behavioural changes in young people. What systems should schools have in place to detect and respond to early signs of substance abuse?

Schools occupy a unique position because they interact with young people daily and can often detect changes that families may miss. An effective school-based prevention system should include trained counsellors, mental health professionals, and teachers who are equipped to recognise early warning signs of substance use. Schools should establish confidential referral pathways that allow students to seek help without fear of punishment or stigma. Routine mental health screenings, wellness programmes, and evidence-based substance abuse education should be integrated into the school environment. Strong communication channels between schools and parents are also essential to ensure concerns are addressed collaboratively. Additionally, schools should promote resilience-building programs that teach emotional regulation, problem-solving, stress management, and healthy decision-making. Prevention efforts are most effective when schools move beyond disciplinary approaches and adopt a supportive framework that prioritises early identification, intervention, and psychological well-being.

In your view, are the current drug prevention efforts in Nigeria sufficiently focused on early intervention, or are we still largely operating a reactive system that responds after the damage has been done?

While important efforts have been made by government agencies, healthcare providers, schools, and community organisations, Nigeria’s approach remains largely reactive rather than preventive. Much of the public attention is directed toward rehabilitation centres, law enforcement operations, and treatment services after substance abuse has already become severe. Early intervention programs, although growing, are not yet sufficiently widespread or coordinated. Many schools lack adequate counselling services, mental health resources remain limited, and public awareness campaigns often focus more on the dangers of drugs than on identifying risk factors before substance use begins. Additionally, stigma surrounding mental health and addiction can discourage families from seeking help early. A more effective national strategy would prioritise preventive education, youth mental health services, family support programs, community-based interventions, and early screening initiatives. Addressing risk factors before addiction develops would ultimately reduce both human suffering and the long-term economic burden associated with substance abuse.

What would an ideal early-warning and support system look like for identifying at-risk youths before they require rehabilitation or psychiatric intervention?

An ideal early-warning system would be proactive, multidisciplinary, and community-driven. It would involve collaboration between families, schools, healthcare providers, religious institutions, youth organisations, and government agencies. Schools would conduct routine mental health and behavioural screenings, while trained counsellors would provide early support to students showing signs of distress. Parents would receive education on recognising warning signs and fostering healthy communication with their children. Healthcare facilities would offer accessible youth-focused mental health services without stigma or excessive cost barriers. Community organisations and faith-based groups would provide mentorship, recreational opportunities, and safe environments where young people can build resilience and social connections. Importantly, the system would focus not only on substance use itself but also on the underlying factors that increase vulnerability, such as trauma, anxiety, depression, family conflict, and social isolation. The goal would be to intervene early, support emotional well-being, and prevent escalation before intensive treatment becomes necessary.

As the world marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse, what message would you like policymakers, parents, educators, faith leaders, and young people themselves to take away about preventing addiction before it starts?

My message is that addiction prevention must begin long before the first drug is ever used. Prevention is not solely about warning young people about substances; it is about creating environments that support healthy development, emotional well-being, and positive life choices. Policymakers must invest in mental health services, prevention programs, and youth development initiatives. Parents should focus on building trusting relationships and maintaining open communication with their children. Educators must recognise that academic success and emotional well-being are closely connected. Faith leaders and community influencers should continue creating supportive spaces where young people feel valued, understood, and guided. Young people themselves should understand that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Ultimately, preventing addiction requires collective responsibility. If we address emotional distress, strengthen families, and provide meaningful support early, we can significantly reduce the likelihood of substance abuse before it becomes a life-altering problem.