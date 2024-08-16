FG to Enlist Iri Ji Nd’Igbo New Yam Festival for Global Recognition 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has pledged to amplify the Iri Ji Ndi’Igbo National New Yam Festival to global recognition.

Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa made the pledge yesterday when a delegation of traditional rulers and people from the South East states of the country paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

She also promised to attend the festival slated for August 31st, 2024 in Igboukwu, Anambra State.

Musawa stressed the importance of the New Yam Festival, likening it to other internationally renowned festivals, while offering to support it to attract global attention, particularly from Nigerians of Igbo descent in the diaspora.

She said: “The Iri Ji Nd’Igbo New Yam Festival is extremely important as the Argungu Fishing Festival and the Orisha Festival as well as all other internationally renowned festivals. The New Yam Festival deserves that same promotion and accolade.

“The New Yam Festival is a vital aspect of Igbo culture, and it is essential that we delve into this rich cultural heritage to showcase Nigeria’s diversity to the world.

“The ministry is committed to supporting the festival to attract attention from Nigerians of Igbo descent in the diaspora, tapping into the vast resources and potential for cultural exchange.”

The minister also promised to work towards involving UNESCO experts in the festival and submitting it for possible enlistment in order to amplify the festival’s global reach, noting this will not only highlight the festival’s cultural significance but also contribute to Nigeria’s cultural renaissance.

“Despite funding challenges, the ministry is committed to making the Iri Ji Nd’Igbo National New Yam Festival a flagship event for Nigerian culture and tourism and we will work tirelessly to ensure its success and recognition globally.”

Earlier, the delegation comprising traditional rulers of the South-East states led by HRH Eze Sylvester Onuegbu from Oguta, Imo State, called on the ministry to provide critical support for the success of this year’s festival.

The Eze thanked the ministry, who through one of its agencies, the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) built the National Yam House in Igboukwu as the national Secretariat for the Festival organizers.

“We are grateful for the ministry’s past support, but we need more to take this festival to the next level. This festival has suffered a serious setback due to the paucity of funds to enrich its cultural content and package it to national and international standards. We believe that with the right support, this festival can become a flagship event for Nigerian culture and tourism and enlisted by UNESCO”, said Eze Onuegbu.

In his remarks, the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture Obi Asika described the Iri ji New Yam Festival as a global phenomenon.