Edo State Special Task Force Declares Total War on Cultism, Arrests 11 Suspects

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Special Task Force on Anti-Cultism has issued a strong warning to criminals that there will be no hiding place for cultists in the state.

The taskforce headed by the State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), with membership drawn from the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), heads of other security agencies in the state; Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Public Safety, and the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, was created by the Governor Obaseki-led government sometimes in June this year in response to increasing cult killings which had claimed many lives across the state with a clear directive to crush cultism with iron fist.

Addressing journalists in a press briefing on behalf of the taskforce, the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said: “Since the inauguration of the Task Force, it has demonstrated unwavering commitment to rid Edo State of cultism.

“Initial efforts focused on education and persuasion, engaging with communities and stakeholders to dissuade the youths in particular from joining secret cults. Beyond persuasion, the taskforce has made several arrests of key cult members across board through painstaking intelligence procurement.”

He disclosed that on August 7, 2024, taskforce operatives arrested three suspected cultists in the Auchi Polytechnic community.

According to Nehikhare, who was flanked by members of the anti-cultism taskforce, “On August 10, 2024, at approximately 2340 hours, a massive show of force was conducted in Benin-city. Acting on a tip-off, the team stormed a hotel in Upper Sokponba where cult members were holding a meeting. Two suspects were apprehended on the spot.

“The crackdown continued on August 13, 2024, when the operatives, leveraging critical intelligence, arrested a key cult leader in the Ekosodin axis of Ovia North East Local Government Area. The following day, in a pre-dawn raid between 0320 and 0500 hours, five more notorious cultists, including high-ranking leaders and a butcher, were taken into custody.

He added: “A total of 11 suspects are currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing. Let it be clear that this is just the beginning. We have a long list of targets, and the taskforce will stop at nothing until every last cultist is brought to justice. No one is above the law. No political, religious, ethnic, or social standing will protect anyone involved in cult activities.”

Stating that Edo State Government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki is committed to restoring peace in the state, Nehikhare further declared: “This is a stern warning to all cult members: renounce your affiliations now or face the full wrath of the law. Parents, we urge you to be vigilant and steer your children away from this path of destruction.

“Governor Obaseki has made it clear that the newly enacted anti-cultism law will be enforced to its full extent. The Edo State Special Task Force on Anti-Cultism is empowered to crush all cult-related activities and enforce the ban on the notorious Okaighele groups. We will not rest until Edo State is free from the clutches of cultism. This is a fight we will win!”