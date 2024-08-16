Delta Deploys Free Wi-Fi on Long Haul Flights

Delta Air Lines has started rolling out fast, free Wi-Fi presented by T-Mobile on select long-haul international routes – a major milestone in the airline’s journey to bring reliable, streaming quality connectivity to its entire global fleet for free. Most transatlantic flights are expected to bein service with free Wi-Fi by the end of the summer.

Starting this summer, customers on select Viasat-equipped long-haul international flights can enjoy fast, free Wi-Fi presented by T-Mobile – bringing the airline one step closer to recognising its goal of offering free Wi-Fi on its entire global fleet.

Today, free, streaming-quality connectivity is available on nearly 700 aircraft – more than 90 per centof Delta’s domestic mainline fleet – and the airline expects the vast majority of customers will have access to the product by the end of the year.

S.V.P, Customer Experience Design, Ranjan Goswami, said: “As we continue to roll out fast, free Wi-Fi and the in-flight experiences it powers, we’re able to serve customers traveling both domestically and internationally in new, in-the-moment ways. The scale at which we’re bringing free Wi-Fi to customers is unmatched in the airline industry, and it’s a testament to the incredible efforts of Delta teams across the businesses that have expertly navigated an extremely complex rollout.”