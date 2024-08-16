Airline Operators Commend FAAN over Airport Infrastructure

Stories By Chinedu Eze

The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has been commended for its sincere efforts to bring positive changes at the federal airports under her control.

The Vice President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, gave the commendation and a vote of confidence during a meeting convened in Lagos recently by the management of FAAN to discuss salient issues as it concerns the aviation industry.

The meeting was held at the New Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and had executives from 20 airlines in attendance.

The meeting was organised at the instance of Kuku to enlighten AON on what plans the authority has for airport development.

According to Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, the FAAN Managing Director kicked off the meeting with a presentation on her priority programmes of safety, security, culture transformation, digital transformation, service quality and revenue generation that are for immediate implementation.

Responding, Onyema said AON members were happy to see how FAAN and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo have approached airport management with a deep sense of responsibility.

“When government does what is wrong, you can say it, but what is happening in FAAN is commendable,” Onyema said.

Some of the resolutions reached include the need for more frequent meetings, quicker response to AON correspondences, further improvements on airport infrastructure and the digitalisation of revenue collection among others.