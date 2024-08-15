Tinubu: More Strategic, Definitive Efforts Needed to Halt Skill Exodus from Africa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has charged fellow African leaders to make more strategic and deliberate efforts in addressing the exodus of skills and talent from Africa.

Speaking at a dinner held in his honour at the People’s Palace in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea Wednesday night, the president said research and development must be encouraged with the provision of appropriate rewards.

He said: “Why are we complaining about healthcare problems if our doctors cannot have a home in our continent? If our nurses are faced with destitution, and if our judicial system is archaic?”

President Tinubu, who is on a three-day official visit, said development in Africa will begin when the continent starts to look inwards for solutions.

According to him, “Tribalism has no place in our nation or region. We have to strengthen the continent. Cultivate and maintain peace together and help one another.

“We have to develop our resources for our progress. Find solutions among ourselves and focus incisively on research and development, and reward those research and development programmes. We must bring out the results ourselves. We must not outsource them or sell them out.

“To the international organizations, we are partners. We will continue to be partners, but we must implement more than half of the results of the research established here. We have many youths to take care of. Millions yearning for progress.”

The president thanked President Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo for the invitation to visit Equatorial Guinea.

He said: “It is a joy coming down here from Abuja, and for me, it is a homecoming. We are one single family on the continent. We are like twins held together at the hips. We have nowhere to go, but to cling to each other.

“Our gathering here is a significant milestone in the history of Africa, particularly for West and Central Africa; between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. I am happy to hear very deep thoughts coming from my brother, the President of Equatorial Guinea, concerning Africa.

“Africa must solve its own problems. For the world, Africa is wretched and ragged, full of conflicts. We say no. Peace, stability, and democracy are the way forward for our collective and progressive development. We have agreed on that with President Mbasogo.

“We definitely will continue to promote peace and stability throughout the continent. Some of our other brothers in shackles are still there, at each other’s throats. We will both work together and do whatever is possible to promote peace.

“What we are seeing in certain parts of the continent and areas of the Sahel is not pleasant for our today and not promising for our tomorrow. We have to work together to make peace the focus of our development.

“Without peace, we cannot have development. Our problem is not that we do not understand what to do. We identify them, and we understand what to do. Our problem is how and when we should do them. I say the time is now. We had better roll up our sleeves, put on our knickers, and move strongly for the peace and stability of our continent.”

In his remarks earlier, the President of Equatorial Guinea thanked President Tinubu for honouring his invitation.

His words: “It is with utmost affection and respect that I would like to greet President Tinubu and wish him and his delegation a warm welcome to Equatorial Guinea.

“We wish to express our gratitude for your acceptance of our invitation. We feel honoured to host this meeting that brings us together in Malabo.”

He called for more collaboration and solidarity between both countries, stating that: “Nigeria has always held a special place in our foreign policy.”

President Mbasogo said the momentum and dynamism in the bilateral relations should be strengthened while highlighting previous mutual agreements in the areas of education, mining, defence, security and agriculture.

“We recognize Nigeria’s potential and experience as the largest economy in Africa since 2015, and we consider it as one of the great global emerging markets.

“Mr. President, this visit is an opportunity to further strengthen our historical relationship to be much greater,’’ the Equatorial Guinea President said.

President Mbasogo said deeper partnership is needed between both countries to fight piracy and insecurity, while working with other countries of the African Union (AU) and the United Nations in tackling climate change, food shortages and terrorism.