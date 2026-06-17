2027: Obanikoro and Battle for Lagos’ Non-Indigene Votes

Non-indigene voters increasingly determine electoral outcomes in Lagos and other cosmopolitan environments. Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, can unlock the bloc votes for President Bola Tinubu, writes Jonathan Eze.

As the political atmosphere gradually gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, fresh calculations are beginning to emerge within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over how President Bola Tinubu can consolidate and expand his electoral base across strategic urban centres, especially Lagos State.

While much attention has focused on economic reforms, governance and party structures, another major factor is quietly becoming central to APC’s long-term calculations, the battle for non-indigene votes, which resonates with the long standing slogan in Lagos, “Kosi Koro, Kosi Ibo” meaning without Obanikoro, there will be no votes.

Political observers increasingly argue that the 2027 elections in Lagos and parts of the South-West may no longer be won exclusively through traditional indigenous political structures.

The demographic realities of Lagos have changed significantly over the years. The state has evolved into a massive melting pot populated by millions of Nigerians from different ethnic nationalities, particularly Igbos, Edos, Urhobos and other South-South communities whose economic influence and voting strength continue to grow steadily.

This changing political reality has forced the APC to rethink its engagement strategy with non-indigene communities, especially after the voting patterns witnessed during the 2023 presidential and governorship polls.

The opposition’s ability to make remarkable inroads among migrant communities exposed a dangerous political gap that the ruling party cannot afford to ignore moving into 2027.

It is within this strategic context that the name of Musiliu Obanikoro has resurfaced prominently in political discussions surrounding Tinubu’s reelection permutations and Lagos APC’s future electoral stability.

Many analysts now believe that Obanikoro may hold one of the most important political assets the APC currently needs, the ability to reconnect the ruling party with non-indigene voters who increasingly determine electoral outcomes in Lagos and other cosmopolitan environments.

Unlike many politicians whose influence remain trapped within ethnic or sectional boundaries, Obanikoro has over the years cultivated a reputation as a bridge builder with unusual acceptance across multiple ethnic blocs. His longstanding relationships with Igbo, Edo, Delta and Urhobo communities did not emerge from temporary election-season outreach.

Rather, they were built over decades of direct political engagement, accessibility and grassroots interactions.

This is why many within political circles believe the APC may need to strategically empower him ahead of 2027 if the party truly intends to break the growing opposition influence among non-indigene populations.

The Lagos Political Equation

Lagos remains Nigeria’s economic nerve centre and perhaps the most politically sophisticated state in the federation. However, beyond its commercial status lies a deeper political reality — Lagos is no longer controlled by a homogeneous voting bloc.

The state’s economic attractiveness has created large migrant populations from the South-East and South-South regions. Entire commercial districts, market clusters, transport hubs and artisan communities are dominated by non-indigene residents who now possess significant voting strength.

For years, the APC maintained dominance in Lagos partly because of the political machinery established by Tinubu and reinforced by loyal grassroots structures. But the 2023 elections exposed cracks within that dominance.

Feelings of Exclusion

Opposition parties successfully tapped into feelings of exclusion, ethnic anxieties and frustrations among many non-indigene communities, especially among Igbo voters.

That development sent an unmistakable message to the ruling party — future victories can no longer be taken for granted without deliberate political inclusion and strategic coalition building. This is where Obanikoro’s political relevance becomes highly significant.

Unlike politicians who engage non-indigene communities only during election periods, Obanikoro spent years cultivating enduring relationships with these blocs. During his tenure as chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, senator representing Lagos Central and later as Minister of State for Defence and Minister of Foreign Affairs, he reportedly maintained strong connections with migrant business communities and grassroots stakeholders.

His political style has always leaned heavily toward inclusiveness and accessibility rather than ethnic exclusivism.

Obanikoro’s Strategic Relationship With the Igbo Community

Perhaps the strongest pillar of Obanikoro’s political profile is his longstanding relationship with the Igbo community in Lagos.

Over the years, he developed close interactions with traders, transport operators, market leaders and businessmen of Igbo extraction spread across major commercial centres within the state. Unlike some politicians who were often viewed with suspicion by non-indigene groups, Obanikoro projected himself as a politician willing to accommodate and engage diverse interests.

That perception became one of his biggest political strengths.

Political analysts believe the APC made a costly mistake in underestimating the emotional and psychological dimensions of non-indigene politics during the 2023 elections.

Many migrant voters interpreted certain political narratives as exclusionary, thereby strengthening opposition mobilization efforts.

Rebuilding that trust before 2027 will require more than campaign slogans. It will require trusted intermediaries who already possess credibility among these communities. Obanikoro fits naturally into that role.

His political history gives him a level of access and acceptability that few APC politicians currently enjoy among Lagos’ non-indigene populations.

Even critics acknowledge that his name still resonates within several migrant communities because of years of political familiarity and grassroots interaction.

In practical political terms, that makes him a potentially valuable electoral asset for Tinubu and the APC.

Penetration into Edo, Delta and Urhobo Blocs

Beyond the Igbo electorate, Obanikoro’s political penetration among Edo, Delta and Urhobo communities represents another strategic advantage the APC may need moving forward.

Lagos hosts massive South-South populations heavily involved in maritime activities, transportation, construction, hospitality, artisan work and informal commerce. These communities have grown increasingly organized politically and now constitute important voting blocs in several local governments.

Obanikoro’s national exposure as Foreign Affairs Minister and Defence Minister expanded his relationships across the Niger Delta region and strengthened his network among South-South leaders and stakeholders.

Broad National Visibility

Unlike politicians whose relevance remains confined to Lagos island politics, Obanikoro built broader national visibility and cultivated relationships across ethnic and regional lines. That cosmopolitan political disposition has continued to distinguish him within Lagos political circles.

His ability to communicate comfortably with diverse communities without appearing ethnically rigid gives him a unique political advantage in today’s tense political environment where identity politics increasingly shapes voting behaviour.

For Tinubu and the APC, this may become extremely important ahead of 2027.

The ruling party cannot afford another election cycle where opposition parties dominate urban non-indigene votes while APC relies solely on traditional indigenous support bases. The numbers may simply become too risky.

Why APC Must Strategically Empower Him

The APC’s greatest challenge ahead of 2027 may not necessarily come from party structures or opposition alliances alone. It may come from perception. Politics today is increasingly emotional. Voters want inclusion, recognition and a sense of belonging. Communities that feel alienated often vote emotionally rather than ideologically.

This is why many political observers argue that the APC must begin rebuilding bridges with non-indigene populations long before the next election cycle intensifies.

Gains of Obanikoro As Bridge-builder

Empowering Obanikoro strategically could help the party achieve several political objectives simultaneously.

First, it could help reduce ethnic distrust between migrant communities and the ruling party.

Second, it may reopen communication channels with influential market associations and grassroots blocs that drifted politically during the 2023 elections.

Third, it offers Tinubu access to an experienced grassroots mobilizer with extensive cross-ethnic relationships.

Fourth, it may strengthen APC’s governorship calculations in Lagos where demographic realities continue to evolve rapidly.

Obanikoro’s greatest political value lies not merely in past offices held, but in the relationships he has built over time. In Nigerian politics, relationships remain one of the strongest currencies of power.

Breaking the Jinx Ahead of 2027

For years, Lagos politics has struggled with the challenge of fully integrating non-indigene communities into mainstream political participation without suspicion or tension. This created what many analysts describe as a persistent “trust deficit” between ruling political structures and migrant populations.

Breaking that jinx requires politicians with proven credibility among those communities.

Obanikoro appears particularly suited for such a role because he combines deep Yoruba political roots with broad cross-ethnic accessibility. He is often viewed less as a sectional politician and more as a pragmatic negotiator capable of engaging multiple interests simultaneously.

That kind of political flexibility may become indispensable ahead of 2027.

President Tinubu remains one of Nigeria’s most strategic political figures and coalition builders. However, the electoral environment is changing rapidly. Urban demographics are shifting, identity politics is becoming more pronounced and opposition forces are learning how to weaponize feelings of exclusion.

To successfully navigate those realities, the APC may need bridge builders more than ever before. Obanikoro represents one of the few politicians within the broader APC ecosystem who possesses the political history, ethnic reach and grassroots familiarity required to reconnect the ruling party with critical non-indigene voting blocs.

In the final analysis, the road to 2027 may not simply depend on party structures or incumbency advantages alone. It may depend on who successfully builds the widest emotional and political coalition.

And in that unfolding political calculation, Obanikoro may still hold one of the most strategic keys to unlocking the non-indigene vote for Tinubu and the APC.