APBN Demands Increased Professional Involvement in Policy-making

Funmi Ogundare

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) yesterday called for the implementation of policies that will drive sustainable economic growth amid widespread poverty, insecurity, corruption, and other challenges confronting the country.

The President and Chairman of the Board, Manason Rubainu, who made this call at the APBN board meeting hosted by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Lagos, pointed out that pervasive poverty and hunger are severely impacting industries and enterprises.

He stressed the need to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and invest in technology and education to create a resilient workforce.

Rubainu also emphasised the urgency of addressing violence, terrorism, and banditry, calling for comprehensive security reforms, enhanced training for security personnel, improved intelligence, and community-based initiatives.

In an interview with journalists, Rubainu underscored the importance of involving professionals in policy-making and implementation to better address public needs and restore confidence in governance.

He said: “If you don’t carry the society along, you would not be able to synthesise all the yearnings of the people. Confidence in governance and government by the people of Nigeria must be restored for the country to move forward.”

Rubainu expressed concern about the negative influence of politicians on professionals and stressed the need for accountability from those in positions of power.

According to him, “This is why we need to demand accountability from the people who hold the instrument of the establishment .By addressing these issues head-on and leveraging the collective expertise within our association, we can recommend actionable, evidence-based solutions that will contribute to the development of our country. If we must account for quality, then the politicians must take professionals more seriously.”

In her remarks, President of NSE, Margaret Aina Oguntala, echoed the importance of professional engagement with the government and policymakers to shape supportive policies. She advocated the forming of a coalition within the APBN to amplify their voice and push for necessary reforms.

The president emphasised that addressing complex national challenges requires collaboration across various professions, and by working together, remarkable outcomes can be achieved.

She also called for programmes that support and develop young professionals, ensuring they acquire the skills and networks needed for future success.

“By investing in our youths, we are securing the future of our professions and our country,” the president stated.