PTML Becomes Major Transshipment Hub to Europe, Receives First RoRo Ship from China 

In a groundbreaking achievement, PTML Nigeria, West Africa’s largest roll-on roll-off (Ro/Ro) multipurpose port terminal, has become a major strategic logistics hub for the transshipment of vehicles to Europe.

PTML achieved the historic feat in July when it received a Grimaldi vessel named “Grande Houston”, which arrived at the Tin Can Island Port to tranship a staggering 5,489 new vehicles, loaded in China and destined for ports across Europe and Africa.

The development marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian port industry as it is the first time a port in West Africa received such a large quantity of new vehicles discharged by a single vessel. Most importantly, these new vehicles, loaded in China, were destined for ports in Europe and other African countries from PTML terminal at the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

This historic feat demonstrates PTML’s efficiency and capability, as all vehicles were discharged in under three days and reloaded within a week onto ships bound for various ports in Europe and other African countries.

The Managing Director of PTML Nigeria, Ascanio Russo attributed the success to PTML’s operational excellence, security, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“PTML’s selection by Grimaldi as a transshipment hub highlights the terminal’s operational excellence and security. The terminal’s first-class infrastructure, the state-of-the-art equipment and the expertise of its staff were critical elements that convinced the Chinese car manufacturers and the Italian shipowner to use PTML as a hub.

“The decision to pick Lagos for these complex logistics operations is also a testament to the efforts of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) in developing Lagos as a premier port hub, not only for containers but also for vehicles, trucks, plants, and other rollable cargo.

“This successful operation has positioned PTML and Lagos port as a premier logistics platform for the global automotive industry, at par with established international port hubs in Asia and Europe,” Russo said.

The PTML Managing Director said the successful call of “Grande Houston” has paved the way for Grimaldi to open a new direct RO/RO service between China and Nigeria.

“For the first time, China and Nigeria will be connected by a dedicated Ro/Ro service, offering a fast and efficient route for all importers of rollable cargo, including cars, vans, trucks, and plants. This dedicated ro/ro service is much faster than any existing container and general cargo vessel with a transit time between Shanghai and Lagos of less than 25 days and it is the only ro/ro service from China. The next Grimaldi vessel from China – MV Viking Queen – is expected to arrive at PTML on 25th September, followed by the MV Great Abidjan on 20th October,” he said.

The introduction of direct Ro/Ro services between China and Nigeria, for the first time in the history of both countries, represents a new era in maritime logistics for Nigeria. The direct service opens new opportunities for the Nigerian automotive market by providing easier, safer and cheaper access to Chinese cars, trucks, plants and equipment.

Ro/Ro shipping is renowned for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness, particularly for transporting vehicles and other wheeled cargo. It offers faster loading and unloading processes, reduced risk of damage, and is generally more environmentally friendly compared to container and general cargo shipping.

By facilitating more efficient trade routes and reducing shipping costs, the direct Ro/Ro service from China is expected to contribute to reduce cost of importation and spur economic growth in Nigeria. This positions PTML and Lagos port as pivotal players in the global automotive supply chain, enhancing Nigeria’s role in international trade.