Paris 2024 Paralympics: PCN Boss Confident of Surpassing Tokyo 2020 Outing

The President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, (PCN), Sunday Odebode, has expressed optimism that Team Nigeria will surpass their Tokyo 2020 Paralympics feat when the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games take centre stage between August 28 and September 8.

The Nigerian Paralympics contingent departed the country on Monday for Germany where they will be camped ahead of the Games.

The PCN President confirmed that the athletes have been in camp in Nigeria in the past few weeks, and the trip to Germany is part of plans to ensure a memorable outing in Paris.

He said: “Actually, the team has been in training for the past three weeks, and today, we are moving to Saabrucken (Germany) for the training camp, to prepare for the Paris 2024 (Paralympics).

“We are going to surpass the record of Tokyo 2020.”

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Nigeria won four gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

Team Nigeria is putting 24 athletes forward for this year’s Paralympic Games and will participate in Para-Badminton, Para-Athletics, Para-table tennis and Para-Powerlifting