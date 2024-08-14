Nordic Countries Agree to UN Reform, Canvass Security Council Membership Increase

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nordic countries have agreed to support Nigeria’s demand for the reform of the United Nations.

The Nordic countries – Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden – gave the promise on Tuesday in Abuja during the visit of their foreign affairs ministers to Nigeria.

The countries said it was important to address Africa’s under-representation in the UN Security Council.

The foreign affairs ministers from the five countries are in Nigeria on a joint visit, the first of its kind outside of Europe.

The visiting Nordic delegation comprised Mr. Tobias Billström, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ms. Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Ms. Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland, Ms. Bjørg Sandkjær, State Secretary for International Development, Norway and Ms. Eva Marie Frida Barløse, Under Secretary for Foreign Policy, Denmark

Speaking during a visit to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, at Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja, Mr. Tobias Billström, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden described Nigeria as a prominent actor both in Africa and globally.

While commending Nigeria’s efforts towards promoting peace and forging international cooperation, Billström said: “Our engagement in Africa has been guided by solidarity and long-term equal opportunities.

“The diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the Nordic countries date back more than 60 years, half a century. And Nigeria is also one of our largest trading partners on the African continent.

“And the recurring business forum Nordic-Nigeria Connect, hosted in Lagos last year is an important venue for further boosting trade and investments between our countries. The role and importance of African countries in international politics is greater than ever.

“Nigeria is a prominent actor on the regional and global stage, and plays an important role in maintaining peace and furthering international cooperation.

“We highly appreciate the Nigerian President’s efforts to promote stability and democracy within ECOWAS, and supporting ongoing efforts to further enhance cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations.

“The adoption of Security Council Resolution 2719 is a welcome step in this direction. At the same time, it is important to recognize and address Africa’s under-representation in the Security Council.

“And to this end, the Nordic supports the extension and expansion of the Council in both the permanent and two-year term elected categories. Just like Nigeria, the five Nordic countries are firmly committed to standing up for the international rules-based order, democracy, and human rights.

“These values are now under attack, notably through Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine which threatens not only peace and security, but the very principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“And we acknowledge and welcome Nigeria’s clear stance in the UN General Assembly on this matter, in defence of international law and the UN Charter, as well as leading the way for many other countries.

“This visit is of particular importance to us. Nigeria and the Nordics are key partners in an array of areas, not only global and regional security, but also trade and investment, promoting human rights and democracy, as well as combating climate change.”

Corroborating the Swedish Minister words, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland, Ms. Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, said the visit is for dialogue and deep discussions; stressing that: “We share fundamental values, and we believe in the rule-based order and as well that the African continent needs to be represented stronger and better in the multilateral system, which is a system that we believe in and we truly need to continue.”

On her part, Under Secretary for Foreign Policy, Denmark, Ms. Eva Marie Frida Barløse, said “This visit of the Nordic group is a reflection of the increased importance that we attach to engaging more with Nigeria, and I look very much forward to the conversation and the increased dialogue with you.”

Also, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, said the visit was meant “to further strengthen our partnership and deepen our friendship.”

The State Secretary for International Development, Norway, Ms. Bjørg Sandkjær, said: “We’ll be able to talk a bit more, I think, about the strong focus that the Nordic countries have on democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

“And we also welcome the very close collaboration between our countries on these issues, including in multilateral forums, as has been – has been mentioned.”

In his response, Tuggar said that Nigeria and the Nordic countries share the same democratic ideals.

Welcoming the support of the Nordic countries for the reform of the United Nations organs, Tuggar said: “We also aspire to the same democratic ideals, and I’m happy that you mentioned your support to see a reform of the United Nations Security Council, permanent members, and, of course, our aspiration to become not only a permanent member, but then also, you know, maybe closer.

“We’re looking at membership in the United Nations Security Council. And, of course, this aspiration for democratising the global governing institutions of the planet goes beyond the United Nations.

“That’s why we’re also aspiring to become a member of the G7 important bodies.”

He also commended the Nordic countries for their efforts towards ensuring peace and security in the Lake Chad region.”

He added that: “And, of course, the good work that all the countries have been doing in the Lake Chad region is something that is not unnoticed by Nigeria, and it’s something that we really appreciate and that we treasure.

“We’re looking to engage, to learn so much from all the countries, because the Nordic region is one that excels in terms of the circular economy. This is something that we feel we can do a lot together.”