Kwara Vows to Prosecute Violators of  Indiscriminate Dumping of Refuse

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government yesterday vowed to prosecute anybody caught indiscriminately dumping refuse across the state.

Towards this development, the government has set up 300-man environmental task force committee that would ensure that the residents of the state comply with the rules and regulations guiding the dumping of refuse in the state.

Speaking in Ilorin with journalists on the state of environmental situation in the state, the state Commissioner for Environment, Alhaja Nafisat Musa Buge, expressed deep concern over the attitude of residents of the state towards making the Ilorin, the state capital, and other parts of the state cleaner for the people.

According to her, “It is therefore pertinent for a responsible government to take action in order to sustain a clean and hygienic environment for the healthy living of its people.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is deeply committed to this cause and has given the ministry the mandate and all the necessary support to deliver on the job.

“The governor’s efforts in ensuring Kwara State is clean and healthy are commendable, and this aligns with his vision for a #CleanAndGreenKwara

“Of course, indiscriminate dumping of refuse is a general phenomenon that requires urgent attention, most especially in Ilorin metropolis.

“The only solution to eradicate it is to aggressively commence a rethinking of sustainable waste management by the government and to also sensitise the people on the dangers inherent in dumping refuse indiscriminately.

“It is crucial that members of the public cooperate with the government and its agencies to find a lasting solution to this problem.

“This will help forestall the outbreak of diseases, especially cholera, which is already ravaging some states in the country.”

She added that: “It is now illegal to dump refuse on road medians, road dividers, roundabouts, gutters, drainage channels, and waterways. Anybody caught displaying wares/goods beyond the gutter on the roadside for trading activities will be penalized.

“Scavenging is no longer allowed in the metropolis. All previously registered scavengers are advised to conduct their business at the government dump site at Sokoto-Aiyekale off the expressway.”

Buge however said: “As part of our efforts, the ministry will be inaugurating its Task Force today, and the implementation and enforcement of the new strategies will be very strict.”