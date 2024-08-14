Counter Subversion Bill to Address Subversive Activities of Cults, Bandits, Others, Says Abbas

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has explained that the Counter Subversion Bill, which he sponsored, falls within the realm of Nigeria’s anti-terrorism framework, and it seeks to address subversive activities, militias, cults, bandits and other proscribed groups in Nigeria.

Abbas, in a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said the clarification became imperative following reports in sections of the media about the Bill considering the tilted reports and misconceptions about the Bill.

He said the Counter Subversion Bill, 2024 (HB. 1652) was introduced on the floor of the House on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, adding that the Bill is still at the introductory stage.

Abbas noted: “The Bill falls within the realm of Nigeria’s anti-terrorism framework, and it seeks to address subversive activities by associations, organisations, militias, cults, bandits and other proscribed groups in Nigeria.”

The Speaker explained that there are similar legislation in other climes with varied appellation, saying such countries include the United Kingdom, Spain, India, Turkey, Canada and Australia, among others.

He stressed that the green chamber welcomes robust engagements and discussions from Nigerians on the contents of the Bill, and how best to address the concerns raised.

Abbas added that by parliamentary processes and procedures, the Bill would have to be listed for second reading, where members will thoroughly scrutinise its merits and demerits during debate.

He said at this stage, members could decide to ‘kill’ or allow the Bill to pass.

According to him, “But if it scales second reading, it would be referred to the relevant committee of the House for further legislative action.

“The committee must, as a matter of responsibility, invite the Nigerian public, particularly relevant stakeholders, to a public hearing on the Bill. It is expected that citizens would bare their minds either physically or via memoranda on the Bill. Their inputs would form the basis for the committee’s report, to be laid on the floor of the House.

“After the consideration of the report, the Bill will be passed for the third reading and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence. If the Senate deems it fit and concurs with the Bill, a clean copy would be transmitted to the president for assent. Mr. President reserves the right to withhold assent to the Bill.”

The Speaker assured Nigerians that the Bill is all-encompassing as it relates to Nigeria’s national security and does not target any group or section of the country.

He further stated that the Bill, and indeed any other draft legislation before the House, would pass through all the legislative processes, and Nigerians would have ample opportunity to make their inputs, which would constitute the final consideration (or otherwise) of the Bill.