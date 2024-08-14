CJID, Citizens’ Gavel, Others Urge Tinubu to Address Incessant Attacks on Journalists

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Citizens’ Gavel, journalists, media professionals and other CSOs have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action to stop incessant, unwarranted attacks and harassment of journalists across the country.

In a related letter, the media stakeholders and CSOs stated that in recent months there has been a disturbing rise in incidents involving the unlawful arrest, harassment, intimidation, violence, and detention of journalists who are simply carrying out their professional duties, over unfounded claims.

Deputy Director, Journalism Programme at CJID, Busola Ajibola, who signed on behalf of the groups, said the actions not only threaten the safety and lives of journalists and media professionals, but also undermine the fundamental principles of freedom of expression and the press.

“The role of the media in a democracy cannot be overstated as journalists and media professionals play a pivotal role in promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability,” the letter stated.

In the letter, CJID Press Attack Tracker data between May 29, 2023, and June 30, 2024, was mentioned to illustrate the intensity of the attacks.

The letter also called on the president to: “Implement laws and other measures directed at strengthening press freedom protection, and ensuring that journalists and media professionals carry out their watchdog activities as guaranteed by the constitution, without any fear of attack and intimidation.

“Conduct thorough investigations into recent cases of journalists’ detention and into all reported cases of attacks on journalists, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“Engage and pressure all the arms of government to commit to respect press freedom by upholding and protecting the rights of journalists as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

“Engage the security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Army, and the State Security Service, also known as the DSS on their roles in protecting press freedom and the importance of properly implementing the laws that relate to press freedom and freedom of expression.”

It also called for engagement with media professionals and other relevant stakeholders to facilitate constructive dialogues on the issues of press freedom and journalists’ safety and to work in partnership with them to create a safer and enabling environment for journalism to strive in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the letter stated that all complaints against journalists in connection with their work be first reported to, and investigated by the Nigeria Media Complaints Commission (NMCC), otherwise known as the National Ombudsman with prima facie case been established before the journalist concerned is invited, arrested, or prosecuted.

“We urge the president to take swift and concrete steps to protect journalists and media professionals and uphold their rights. The safety of journalists is integral to strengthening and advancing our democracy and the protection of human rights.”