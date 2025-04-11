APM Terminals Reaffirm $500m Investment Commitment to Expand Operation Areas in Nigeria  

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





A high-level delegation from APM Terminals visited Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and reiterated the company’s commitment to invest $500 million in expanding its areas of operation in Nigeria.

The delegation, led by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of APM Terminals, Mr. Peter Wikstrom, included Mr. Igor Van den Essen, President, Africa/Europe; Mr. Frederik Klinke, CEO, APM Terminals Nigeria; and Mr. Courage Obadagbonyi, CFO, APM Terminals Nigeria.

Speaking during the meeting in Abuja, Oyetola welcomed the commitment by APM Terminals, describing the company as a model for terminal operations in the country.

He stated, “We are pleased with the quality of infrastructure that APM Terminals has delivered at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa. The standard you have set should be the minimum benchmark for other terminal operators across the country.

“This fresh $500 million investment must align with our broader agenda to modernise the Western ports and enhance port competitiveness. The Eastern ports will also not be left behind and we are determined to ensure a holistic upgrade of all Nigerian ports.”

Oyetola emphasised the federal government’s drive to deepen draft levels at the Lagos ports to a minimum of 16 metres, which will allow for the berthing of larger vessels, improve turnaround time, and reduce shipping costs.

He disclosed that the government was actively pursuing full port modernisation and automation, working in close collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to deploy scanners and eliminate the heavy reliance on physical cargo examinations.

According to him, “With our modernisation efforts, we are confident that Nigerian ports will soon rank among the best in the world. Our goal is to create a maritime environment that is efficient, transparent, and attractive to both local and international investors.”

Mr. Peter Wikstrom commended the ongoing transformation in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He said, “This is my first visit to Nigeria, and I’m impressed by the scale of opportunity here. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, is a strategic investment destination for APM Terminals.”

Wikstrom said APM Terminals had operated in Nigeria for over 20 years, and saw a promising future for the country.

He affirmed that the fresh investment will be channelled towards expanding terminal capacity, enhancing cargo handling efficiency, and supporting the federal government’s goal of attracting larger vessels to Nigerian ports.

Mr. Frederik Klinke, CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, thanked the minister for his commitment to reforms in the maritime sector.

Klinke expressed appreciation to the minister for his leadership and the strong encouragement he had provided to investors.

He said the minister’s efforts to remove procedural bottlenecks at the port were already yielding results, “and we are proud to be part of the journey to transform Nigerian ports.”

He also said APM Terminals was working closely with the Nigeria Customs Service to invest an additional $10 million in the acquisition and deployment of modern cargo scanners at Apapa Port, which would significantly boost trade facilitation and reduce cargo dwell time.

Klinke stated that APM Terminals aimed to become the first terminal operator in Nigeria to achieve full deployment of state-of-the-art scanning technology.

He said that strategic move will drastically reduce the reliance on physical examination of containers, streamline cargo clearance processes, and significantly enhance the overall efficiency and competitiveness of Nigeria’s trade and logistics ecosystem.

The visit reflected the growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy sector, underpinned by policy clarity, regulatory reforms, and a renewed commitment to infrastructure development led by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.