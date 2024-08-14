BBNaija: When A Social Experiment Becomes Youth Empowerment

Bennett Oghifo





The Nigerian social media space was buzzing on the evening of July 28 with the premiere of the ninth edition of Africa’s most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija). Conversations spilled into the early hours of Monday as audiences dissected everything, from the outfits to the demeanours of the 28 new housemates in the “No Loose Guard” season.

This buzz is a familiar occurrence whenever the show launches, which is unsurprising. Each premiere marks the beginning of another season filled with shared values, passion, and a sense of identity, as millions of Nigerian youths see reflections of themselves in the diverse characters selected for the show. Critics might argue that the show is a yearly distraction for the youth, but if it is indeed a distraction, it’s one with significant value. After all, what other entertainment platform has empowered Nigerian youth as much as BBNaija in the last decade?

This season, one of the housemates (the big sister of the Ndi Nne pair) finally secured a spot on the show after eight attempts. Several others share similar stories of persistence, finally hitting the jackpot after multiple tries. Such is the belief in the show that actors, singers, and other talented individuals view it as a guaranteed platform for career exposure and growth.

As the Executive Head of Content and Channels: West Africa at MultiChoice,, Busola Tejumola, reckoned, what started as a content creation initiative has evolved into a significant empowerment phenomenon. “In the short term, we create great content for our customers, showcasing real people with real-life issues that resonate across the continent. In the long term, Big Brother enables us to impact the continent’s economy on a large scale. From providing jobs for over 2,000 people per season to contributing billions of naira to the Gross Domestic Product, we continue to be Africa’s most loved storyteller by holding a mirror to society through the housemates,” Tejumola explained.

Since the show’s revival after an eleven-year hiatus between its first and second editions, BBNaija has consistently produced success stories. By the end of this current season, over 200 Nigerian youths will have earned the title of ex-Big Brother Naija housemate—a designation that carries significant weight in the entertainment and media industries. Although only eight individuals have won the star prize and become multi-millionaires directly through the show, many others have leveraged their exposure to build successful careers and achieve financial success.

At the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards, Tobi Bakre won the ‘Best Actor’ award. The star of ‘Slum King’, ‘Brotherhood’ and ‘Gangs of Lagos,’ is now one of Nollywood’s biggest names, and his foray into the movie industry is traceable to his participation in season three of Big Brother Nigeria.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the BBNaija show host, is another testament to the show’s empowerment power. A product of the first edition in 2006, Ebuka has since become one of Africa’s most popular and sought-after show hosts.

Likewise, Busola Aiyeola’s career in the entertainment industry received a significant boost after she participated in the 2017 ‘See Gobbe’ edition of the show. She has since won a Trailblazer Award at the AMVCAs and hosted international shows like ‘Shoot Your Shot’ and ‘Family Feud’ on Africa Magic. She has also starred in notable films like ‘Sugar Rush,’ ‘Meet the Kujus,’ ‘Gold Statue,’ ‘Picture Perfect,’ ‘Breaded Life,’ and ‘Dinner at My Place.’

Thanks to their popularity, ex-housemates have become influential voices and faces for brands aiming to connect with Nigerian youth. For example, the new Supa Komando advert features four Big Brother Naija housemates (Neo, Sasskay, Erica, and Cross), who also serve as Supa Komando ambassadors. Other former housemates like Elozonam and Diane, who have the AMVCAs in their kitty, and others such as Tacha, Mercy Eke, Cee-C, Venita, and Ozo, Groovy, Kim Oprah, have become prominent brand ambassadors and influencers.

In every corner you look in the entertainment industry, the impact of the show is evident. As the 2024 edition unfolds, another set of Nigerian youths will likely leverage their newfound fame to achieve success. The show’s influence is undeniable, and it has become more than just a social experiment for Nigerian youth— who have come to see the show as a platform for showcasing talent, securing industry recognition, and achieving career growth.