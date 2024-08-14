Abiodun Promises Grants, Digital Skills to Empower Ogun Youth

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed his administration is set to offer business-oriented youths in the state grants ranging from N500,000 to N10 million under the Ogun Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurial Programme (OGYES).

Abiodun stated that the grants which would commence during the next phase of OGYES soon to be relaunched would offer unemployed youth and women a wide range of opportunities and provide beneficiaries with the cash they need to expand their businesses.

He added that other youths would have access to interest-free digital loans.

The governor made this known during the Remo International Youth Day, themed ‘Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health,’ held at the Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu-Remo.

Abiodun also disclosed that more youths will be trained in the area of Digital Training Enterprises and added that technical and vocational training would also be provided for other youths in the state.

He said: “The Ogun Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurial Scheme that we would be launching in the next two weeks aims to do a few things; it is a programme directed at our Ogun State youths.

“We will identify, through a process, our young men and women who are entrepreneurs – those who have a flair for starting their own businesses or those who are already engaged in various businesses. We will support them with various grants.

“We will give them grants that will start from N500,000 to N10 million. This will allow them to have the cash they need to expand their businesses and provide cash flow for them.

“Others will have access to interest-free digital loans. All this we are unveiling in the next few weeks.

“We will also be training others in what we call Digital Training Enterprises – those who have a flair for ICT, those who want to improve their digital skills, and those who can become social media influencers and marketers.

“We will also be providing technical and vocational training. This is very important because today, Ogun State is a massive construction site. We will be training our youth to become construction experts and contractors – those who will have the zeal for building, painting, welding, and many other skills.”

The governor stated that his administration had concluded arrangements to introduce the Ogun Youth Agricultural Programme explaining the state would replicate the Soilless Farm Lab currently in operation in Awowo, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the Ogun Youth Agricultural Programme would commence in Remoland, adding that the farm would be training 2,000 youths every three months and have 8,000 youths trained in Soilless Farm Lab technology yearly

He said: “We are going to be introducing the Ogun Youth Agricultural Programme. This programme will leverage the Soilless Farm Lab that I saw some time ago in Awowo, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

“We are replicating what Samson Ogbole has done in Awowo across the state. We are going to start the programme in Remoland, and that farm will be training 2,000 youths every three months, meaning that 8,000 youths will be trained within one year.

“That means we are taking you, training you, and turning you into agripreneurs. You will begin to own your greenhouses.

“To that extent, the state government, working with Soilless Farm Lab, will provide the land. We will support you while you’re in training, support you to set up your greenhouses, and the government will offtake your produce from you.”

The governor also promised that his administration would continue to ensure the development of the state, disclosing that he would join others to harvest rice that was planted in the last three months in the state.

“We started planting rice three months ago. That rice is due for harvesting this week. That means we can plant that rice four times a year,” he added.

Abiodun expressed the importance of youth participation in agriculture to achieve food security and agricultural excellence.

He added: “We must acknowledge that the future health and prosperity of our community depend on the active participation of young people like you.

“Our food systems are at a pivotal juncture, and the importance of a robust food system cannot be overstated. It impacts our health, environment, and economy.

“As we confront issues such as climate change, food shortages, and health crises, it is clear that innovative solutions prioritizing human and planetary health are essential.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, represented by the Onirolu of Irolu, Oba Sikiru Adeyiga, called on the youths of Remoland to work hard and not allow laziness to take charge of their lives.

He also called on the state government to help youths in the state who are interested in agriculture with tractors.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, noted the summit was designed to make a significant impact in the lives of youths in Remoland.

He acknowledged the Remo Growth and Development Foundation for the programme, which he said not only fostered dialogue but also served as an action and opportunity to gather data for policymaking.

Chairman of the Remo Youth Association, Comrade Bidemi Solarin, called on the government at all levels to create avenues for youths to thrive in the agricultural sector and commended Governor Abiodun for creating a ministry for the development of youths in the state.