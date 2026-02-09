Lagos Inaugurates Committee for Akran of Badagry’s Burial 

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a Central Planning Committee to coordinate the final burial rites for the late Akran of Badagry, Oba Babatunde Akran, Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I.

The monarch, a former journalist and the Permanent Vice-Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, died on January 12, 2026, at the age of 89, after a 48-year reign.

The committee was inaugurated on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at the Akran’s palace. Its mandate is to ensure a burial that is dignified, transparent, and strictly adherent to traditional norms.

The said committee has as Chairperson Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Secretary to the State Government); Co-Chairman, Mr. Jimi Ahisu (Nunayon Ahisuo); and as Secretary, Dr. Olajide Messewaku (Awishe of Badagry).

Other key members include Commissioner for Local Governments, Mr. Bolaji Kayode-Roberts; Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Ibrahim Layode; Head of Media and Outreach, Mr. Adeyinka Amosu (Head of Media and Outreach) as well as various council chairmen, federal lawmakers, and traditional White Cap Chiefs.

The Lagos State Government, represented by Bolaji Kayode-Roberts, emphasised that the burial should be a cultural and communal event rather than a political one.

The committee has been specifically cautioned against financial impropriety; politicization and security reaches. To ensure this, the committee will work closely with security agencies to manage the large crowds expected in the ancient town.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also used this period to announce the construction of a new Badagry Central Palace and continued infrastructure projects in the division to honour the late monarch’s commitment to development.