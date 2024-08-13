  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

NLNG-CORA Book Party Hosts 11 Longlist Authors 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Yinka Olatunbosun 

The biggest literary party in Nigeria, NLNG-CORA Book Party, returns this year on Saturday, August 17 at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.

As usual, the selected authors on the longlist for the Nigeria Prize for Literature will be hosted to a session of literary feast comprising readings, reviews, conversations, exhibition and of course, mouth-watering refreshments.

For the 2024 edition, the longlist of 11 authors are drawn from a pool of writers within the genre in focus- children’s literature. 

The selected works on the longlist include ‘A Father’s Pride’ by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmor; Bode’s ‘Birthday Party’ by Akanni Festus Olaniyi; ‘Grandma and the Moon’s Hidden Secret’ by Jumoke Verissimo; ‘Mighty Mite and Golden Jewel’ by Henry Akubuiro; and ‘Risi Recycle – The Dustbin Girl’ by Temiloluwa Adeshina.

Others are ‘The Children at the IDP Camp’ by Olatunbosun Taofeek; ‘The Magic Jalabiya’ by Ayo Oyeku; ‘The Road does not End’ by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi; ‘The Third Side of a Coin’ by Hyginus Ekwuazi; ‘Village Boy’ by Anietie Usen; and ‘Wish Maker’ by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike.

The Children’s Literature prize, which is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), offers a cash award of $100,000 to the winner.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates annually amongst four literary categories-prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature.

A shortlist of three is expected to be announced in September. A winner, if any, will be announced in October by the Advisory Board chaired by Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo.

