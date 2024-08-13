Benjamin Kalu: Deft Legislator, Social Engineer

By Louis Achi





His legislative interests traverse national development, women/youth inclusion and empowerment – and project implementation. But these simply scratch the philosophical and pragmatic essence of the unassuming Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

Deputy Speaker Kalu brings critical skill sets to his crucial responsibilities at the nation’s Green Chamber. He certainly needs them because they are helping him to reposition his immediate constituency, region and Nigeria at large and to optimize the core democratic advantages the nation’s federal legislature confers.

Afterall, it’s a given that powerful visions attract ideas, people and other relevant resources. They create the momentum and will to actualize changes. They inspire individuals, complementary organizations and institutions to commit, to persist and to give their best.

These are the strong points of Rt. Hon. Kalu and critical democratic stakeholders expect him to leverage them and also enlist his impeccable professionalism, discipline and persistence to change the traditional narrative of the legislation in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region. He is doing this.

Rt. Hon. Kalu rejects staying tamely at the end of received policy prescriptions. He covets knowledge-driven innovations, proactive legislative engagement with stake-holders, policy makers and sure-footed action. These dimensions have been boldly mirrored in much of his career trajectory. He is defined by his sheer kinetic energy and revels in pushing new frontiers.

Indisputably a refined, highly focused legislator and patriot, Rt. Hon. Kalu embodies the Nigerian spirit. With a sterling career as an international businessman and legal practitioner, Kalu’s daring trajectory in Nigerian politics propelled him to the 6th highest political office in the nation, emerging as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives in June 2023. He has continued to serve the people of Bende Federal Constituency, his immediate legislative zone and the nation at large.

Perhaps not surprisingly, these ingrained attributes have come to define his sterling legislative trajectory. As one of the key leaders of the 10th House of Representatives, Kalu wears the dual hats of Chairman, House Committees of the Whole and on Constitution Review. Cut to the bone, Kalu has added considerable value to federal legislation and national development in several impactful ways – through proactive legislative processes, manpower development, project implementations, and project management.

He currently serves as chairman of the Reps Constitution Review and Amendment Committee which is responsible for reviewing and amending the Nigerian Constitution. Rt. Hon. Kalu is indisputably a key legislative force through adroit engagement with his peers in the initiation and eventual passage of the milestone Southeast Development Commission, SEDC, bill into law.

Not many will easily forget that Kalu sponsored the bill which was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and later signed into law by President Bola Tinubu. Throughout the process, Kalu was a strong advocate for the bill, emphasizing its importance for the development and rehabilitation of the Southeast region.

As the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kalu played a key role in guiding the bill through the legislative process, closely engaging with other lawmakers from the Southeast region to ensure the bill’s passage. Being the statesman he is, Kalu commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the bill into law, demonstrating his support for the President’s vision for the region’s development.

The SEDC law is expected to play a crucial role in the reconciliation and reintegration of the South East region, which has been affected by decades of neglect and unrest. The Commission will focus on promoting socio-economic development in the region by addressing infrastructure deficits, promoting economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life for the people.

The SEDC will be responsible for reconstructing and rehabilitating roads, houses, and other infrastructural damages suffered by the region as a result of the effects of the destructive 1967-70 civil war. It will also focus on creating jobs and promoting employment in the region, particularly in the areas of agriculture, industrialization, and housing and urban development.

Very importantly, the commission will work to address poverty and inequality in the region by promoting economic growth and development, and ensuring that the benefits of development are shared equitably among all sections of the population. It will also work to promote peace and stability in the region by addressing the underlying causes of unrest and conflict, and promoting dialogue and reconciliation among all stakeholders.

In birthing this new milestone reality in the challenged Southeast zone, he demonstrated and leveraged uncommon expertise, commitment, capacity and dedication. Further, as a dedicated and focused federal legislator since 2019, he has played a vital role in shaping policies and implementing projects that contribute to national development.

Rt. Hon. Kalu is the chairman of the Reps Constitution Review Committee, no less a very loaded responsibility. It could be recalled that the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) was established pursuant to Section 62 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) and Order 18 (9) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives. It is a special committee charged with the following responsibilities:

“Recommending the alteration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and other Acts that require alteration in accordance with sections 8 and 9 of the Constitution;

“Receiving and considering proposals (bills) for alteration of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) referred to it by the House;

“Creating a forum for relevant stakeholders and members of the public to make inputs to the Constitution review process with a view to enacting laws that address the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people;

“Building a robust collaborative synergy with the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and with the 36 States Houses of Assembly whose resolutions are part of the legislative journey of the constitution review process;

“Liaising with relevant government agencies, civil society organisations, multi-lateral and supranational agencies and bodies to achieve a wholesome amendment to the Nigerian constitution.”

Kalu has also proposed and supported various bills and motions, including the Acts Authentication Act and the Nigerian Communications Act and more. His legislative exertions have not gone unnoticed by an appreciative society. Kalu has received several awards and honours for his contributions to law making, including the Outstanding Reps Member of the Year by the Democracy Heroes Award Africa in 2022 and the Most Valuable Parliamentarian by OrderPaper in 2023 and many more.

Beyond the legislative chambers, Kalu launched the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P) in an effort to restore the region to its once illustrious past and illuminating glory. The project champions a non-kinetic approach to resolving the region’s insecurity issues. Significantly, this has made a difference, notwithstanding that more needs to be done. He is also the founder of the Benjamin Kalu Foundation, a charity organization.

Rt. Hon. Kalu was born on May 5, 1971 in Agbamuzu, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State. and holds multiple degrees, including a Master of Business Administration from Oxford Brookes University, a Master of Law in Terrorism and International Humanitarian Law (Distinction), and a Bachelor of Law (LL.B Hons.) from the University of Calabar.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar after completing his studies at the Nigeria Law School in Enugu State, Nigeria. In addition to his formal education, Kalu has obtained several certifications in Migration and Human Rights from John Cabot University, Italy, Illicit Trade from the University of Groningen, Netherlands, Governance and Development from Miami Herbert Business School, Miami University, USA.

He also has certifications in Environmental Crimes from the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI), Italy and International Commercial Arbitration from the Chartered Institute of Arbitration from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIARB) at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

He is a member of the African Union Pan African Parliament; Member of the ECOWAS Parliament; Fellow of OSHAssociation United Kingdom; Fellow of the Chartered Institute of International Arbitrators (CIARB UK); Member of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA); and Fellow of the Institute of Administrative Managers (F.Inst.AM).

Kalu who has clearly scored high in social engineering, though a topnotch legislator, is happily married and blessed with lovely children