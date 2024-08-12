NLC: Tinubu’s Govt Unwittingly Courting Dictatorship

*Advises president to convene stakeholders’ dialogue to address current crisis

*Warns against framing opposition elements

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, warned that the administration of President Bola Tinubu might be courting dictatorship unwittingly.

It, therefore, condemned alleged moves by the government to frame up innocent citizens on trumped up charges.

Also, worried by the recent unrest and hunger protests across the country, NLC urged the president to convene an inclusive stakeholders’ assembly to discuss pressing national issues.



In a communique issued at the end it’s emergency National Executive Council (NEC) held on Saturday, and signed by NLC president, Joe Ajaero, NLC urged the federal government to stop the harassment of those holding opposing ideologies.

It condemned alleged moves by government to frame up innocent citizens on trumped up charges, adding that, “the administration is unwittingly courting dictatorship. We must understand that this is not the first protest in Nigeria and would not be the last.



“NEC wonders why this administration is criminalising protest and have renewed clamp down on Marxists, Socialists and those who hold different shades of Leftist ideologies as if courting a neo liberal dictatorship.”

NLC said the president needed to hold national dialogue to discuss the pressing issues confronting Nigeria and chart a path forward by addressing the root causes of the current unrest.



“The NEC calls on the government to convene an inclusive stakeholders’ conclave to discuss the pressing issues confronting Nigeria and chart a path forward that addresses the root causes of the current unrest – hunger, poverty, inflation, insecurity and widespread dissatisfaction with government policies.

“The NEC calls on the government to stop the blame game and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the nation’s challenges,” it said.



The labour movement also urged President Tinubu to take decisive action to address the systemic issues of profligacy, waste, and mismanagement that have exacerbated the suffering of the Nigerian people.



According to Labour, government must listen to the voices of reason, embrace truth, and pursue a holistic overhaul of its policies.

It said that the government should distance itself from divisive rhetoric and instead promote national unity and the restructuring.

NLC further demanded immediate apology from the Police and the federal government for what it described as, “unwarranted invasion and desecration of the headquarters of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).”



While calling for a forensic security audit of its Headquarters to ascertain its safety and continued suitability for the use of workers, NLC directed temporary cessation of use of the headquarters to mitigate every unforeseen disaster that may have been intended.



NLC said it believed that the invasion by the Police was a deliberate provocation by the government and as such would not allow itself to act out of anger but to exercise caution for the greater sake of our nation.

It reaffirmed it’s commitment to defending the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers, insisting that it would not hesitate to take all necessary actions to ensure their safety and well-being.



While reviewing the recent civil protests, NLC condemned the killing of innocent protesters who were peacefully expressing their grievances against the harsh policies of the government.

It urged government to declare a national day of mourning of those who lost their lives and properties during the protests.

Additionally, it said all security agencies responsible for these tragic deaths must be held accountable especially the police.

“We demand immediate release of all detainees and trade unionists arrested either in their homes or relaxation joints,” it stated.