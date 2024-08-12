Nigeria’s Olympic Gold Medalist, Udo-Obong, Blames Failure in Paris on Bad Luck, Wants Sweeping Changes

Nigeria’s Sydney 2000 Olympic Games 4x400m Relays gold medallist, Enefiok Udo-Obong has described the country’s failure to win any medal at the Paris 2024 concluded yesterday in the French capital city as a result of having incompetent administrators and inadequate preparations.

Udo-Obong who is here in Paris as the technical director of Saudi Athletic development, further stressed that apart from the above factors, ill luck also played a part in ensuring that Team Nigeria repeated the Medals “No Show” first experienced at London 2012 here in Paris.

“The failure of our athletes to win medals is due to a combination of lack of preparation, bad luck and incompetence of some of the handlers.”

He therefore calls for sweeping reforms in the administrations of most of the national sporting federations, the majority of whom their leaderships have lost touch with the latest trends in the world.

“Enough is enough. People must be held accountable. The first thing is a sweeping change in the executives of sporting federations.

“We need new ideas and fresh actions. Good that federation elections are coming soon. A lot of board members are coming with nothing to offer. Only perhaps for title in which they are ready to pay their way for.

“We also need a strategy which should be led by the Ministry and there must be a deliberate plan to arrive at fixed targets. Short, medium and long terms,” he counselled.

Udo-Obong is fondly remembered for running the anchor leg of Nigeria’s 4×400 metres relay. With Nigeria almost losing out in the 1600m relay after receiving baton in the fourth place, with American Michael Johnson speeding away to the gold, Udo-Obong switched gear and gave the race all he could. He covered a lot of distance to finish second behind Johnson.

Nigeria’s silver medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympics was eventually elevated to gold following the disqualification of Team USA. Antonio Pettigre was found to have doped.

Four years later at Athens 2004, Udo-Obong added another 4x400m Relays bronze to his collection to emerge one of the only Nigerian Olympians with two medals at the Games.