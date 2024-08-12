  • Monday, 12th August, 2024

July 2024 Was Second Hottest Month on Record, Says EU Climate Service

Nigeria | 52 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

July 2024 was both second-warmest July and the second-warmest month on record, the European Union’s climate change service Copernicus, has said.
The month saw a global average temperature of 16.91 degrees Celsius, 0.04 degrees Celsius lower than the average temperature in July 2023, currently and the hottest month on record.


Until June, monthly average temperatures had broken records every month since May 2023.
“The streak of record-breaking months has come to an end, but only by a whisker. The overall context hasn’t changed; our climate continues to warm.
“The devastating effects of climate change started well before 2023 and will continue until global greenhouse gas emissions reach net-zero,’’ Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, Samantha Burgess, said.


For the period from August 2023 to July 2024, the global average temperature was 1.64 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, according to Copernicus data.
Earth experienced its two hottest days ever in July, with the daily global-average temperature reaching 17.16 degrees Celsius and 17.15 degrees Celsius on July 22 and 23.


The average European temperature in July exceeded the average value for the month from 1991 to 2020 by 1.49 degrees Celsius, making it the second warmest July since records began in Europe.


According to the report, temperatures were mostly above average over southern and Eastern Europe, but near or below average over north-western Europe.
The European Union’s Copernicus climate service regularly publish data on the earth’s surface temperature, sea ice cover and precipitation.
The findings were based on computer-generated analyses that incorporate billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.