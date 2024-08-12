Don Tasks FG, Govs to Prioritise Devt of Education Sector

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, has said the federal and state governments must resolve the conflicts between the various level of governments, the working masses and students in the university system by addressing the concerns of the three groups and prioritising the development of education sector in the country.

He stated this while presenting the 556th inaugural lecture entitled “Aquaculture Engineering: Reconciling the Balance in The Triad of Fish, Plants and Man”, at the university of Ibadan.

According to him, the conflict stemmed from insufficient allocation of resources to education which leads to inadequate infrastructure, poor facilities and outdated curricula, allegations of corruption and mismanagement of funds within the education sector and increment in tuition fees, making education unaffordable for many students.

Others are poor living conditions in hostels and academic buildings, inadequate healthcare, and lack of support services for students, disputes over workers’ rights, salaries, and benefits, leading to strikes by academic and non-academic staff, deterioration of university infrastructure, affecting teaching and learning conditions, government interference in university affairs, appointments, and policies and controversial inconsistent policies which leads to high unemployment rates among graduates thereby causing frustration and discontent.

He stated that ASUU and its members continue to display uncommon courage and resilience to look straight into the eyes of those he described as oppressors both at local (individual university branches) and national (federal and state government) levels and speak truth to them without minding whose oxen are gored.

He then canvassed for integrating engineering solutions with biological systems to optimise aquaculture practices.

While noting that urban aquaculture is crucial for food security, job creation and income generation, Akinwole urged governments at all levels to promote it through public awareness and community education, targeting specialised markets for commercial success and environmental awareness.

He said: “The government, as a matter of policy, should implement best management practices (BMPs) in all agriculture, aquaculture, and food production faci-lities, ensuring minimal environmental impact and effective farming operations while minimising negative impacts on human, animal, and plant health.

“Investors in re-circulating fish production systems should seek scientific and technical support for site-specific design and component fabrication, avoiding over-capitalisation or premature facility expansion.” A cooperative or community management approach for small-scale aquaponics and integrated aquaculture systems. This approach improves the technology’s suitability for local production and reduces barriers to entry by increasing access to human capital, thereby lowering individual labour and educational requirements for operation.”