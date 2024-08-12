APC Govs, Lawmakers, Others Meet Tomorrow to Discuss Parties’ Challenges

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Assembly members, and other party stalwarts are billed to discuss leadership challenges encountered by various political parties in the country at a symposium holding tomorrow in Abuja.



The symposium organised by the National Progressives Hub (NPH) is aimed at celebrating the 1st anniversary of the inauguration of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party respectively.

NPH National Coordinator, Hon. Bukky Okangbe, in a statement yesterday said the symposium would also appraise the leadership style of Ganduje in the last one year.



He added that the gathering would bring together serving and non-serving governors, members of the National Assembly to be led by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, cabinet members, APC leaders across the state and major support groups.



Okangbe noted that the Dean of School of Postgraduate Studies, Baze University, Abuja and political commentator, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi would be presenting a keynote address titled ‘Political Party Leadership in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects’ at Ladi Kuwali International Conference Centre, Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja by 10 am.



He added that eminent Nigerians and leaders of the party scheduled to discuss the paper include the former Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) and foundation member of the party, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, former National Secretary of the party, Arch. Waziri Bulama and Barrister Alphonsus Eba Ogar, APC Cross River State Chairman and the Secretary of the Forum of APC State Chairmen.



Okangbe stressed that Barau would be the Chairman of the occasion while Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas PhD, Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi and Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, His Excellency, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo would be Special Guests of Honour.