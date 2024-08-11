Tinubu Rejoices With Senator Olamilekan Adeola At 55

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday extended his warm congratulations to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, fondly called Yayi, on his 55th birthday.

Ranking Senator Adeola is a chartered accountant and accomplished tax consultant who represents Ogun West in the Senate and previously served as the Senator representing Lagos West from 2015 to 2023.

The president, in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, commended Adeola for his efforts in enriching the legislative process and advancing crucial legislation.

President Tinubu joined his family, friends, and members of the National Assembly to celebrate the senator on this special occasion and wished him good health and success in his service to the nation.