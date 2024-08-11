  • Sunday, 11th August, 2024

Tinubu Rejoices With Senator Olamilekan Adeola At 55

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu yesterday extended his warm congratulations to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, fondly called Yayi, on his 55th birthday.

Ranking Senator Adeola is a chartered accountant and accomplished tax consultant who represents Ogun West in the Senate and previously served as the Senator representing Lagos West from 2015 to 2023. 

The president, in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser,  Ajuri Ngelale, commended Adeola for his efforts in enriching the legislative process and advancing crucial legislation.

President Tinubu joined his family, friends, and members of the National Assembly to celebrate the senator on this special occasion and wished him good health and success in his service to the nation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.