Just in: Niger Gov Condemns Burning of Redeemed Christian Church of God in Kontagora

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has condemned the burning of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Kontagora town, describing the action as “mindless and cowardly.”

Bago also said the “barbaric act is not only an attack on the Christian community but also a direct affront to the peace and unity that we cherish in Niger State.”

In his reaction to the incident, according to a statement by the Special Adviser Print Media Aisha Wakaso, Governor Bago “totally condemn” this act and “tell our Christian brothers and sisters, as well as other Niger State inhabitants that the government prioritizes their safety, security, and freedom of religion”.

“Our state utilizes its diversity and the peaceful coexistence of all religious and ethnic groups ” he said, adding that, “We will not condone this stupid act of violence.”

Wakaso said in the statement that Governor Bago had requested that all relevant security agencies should conduct “an immediate and complete inquiry into this occurrence”, adding that the government is convinced that “the perpetrators of this horrible arson will be quickly discovered and prosecuted.”

“The administration will see that those involved are punished to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement added before urging the people of Kontagora and Niger State to be calm and refrain from revenge or violence.

“Let us continue to collaborate to preserve the peace and togetherness that define our magnificent nation. The government will continue to take all necessary precautions to protect all houses of worship and prevent such a regrettable occurrence from occurring again”.

Governor Bago according to the statement also “urged all citizens to be watchful and report any suspicious activity to the authorities”, adding that “together, we can avoid further occurrences of such heinous atrocities and maintain the tranquility that we all seek.

“We support the members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the broader Christian community during this terrible time ” the Governor said.

The church was set ablaze by unknown persons early Saturday morning after the looting and carting away of valuables including musical instruments.

The incident was the second to be visited on the church in 10 years.

However the Police Command in the state through its Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, in reaction to inquiries by THISDAY blamed the incident on “fire outbreak”.