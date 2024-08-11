EndBadGovernance Protests: Patriots to Hold Town Hall Meetings Across Nigeria

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Some eminent Nigerians have revealed plans to hold town hall meeting across the country to proffer solutions to the social and economic challenges being experienced by citizens which triggered the ongoing hardship protests in the nation.

The Convener of the parley, under the aegis of Patriotic Nigerians, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, disclosed this to journalists at a news conference in Abuja yesterday.

Kachikwu who was the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2023 general election, said members of the group would fund the nationwide exercise without government involvement.

He explained that the essence of the parley, which would be physical and virtual was to draw government attention to the critical needs of Nigerians in the various geopolitical zones and the solutions to their challenges.

The former ADC presidential candidate whose brother, Ibe Kachikwu, was a former group managing director of the NNPC between August 2015 to July 4, 2016, also pleaded with the protesting youths to leave the streets and embrace the proposed Town Hall Meetings of the patriots.

He said: “In the coming days I and a few other patriotic Nigerians will be hosting townhalls and spaces devoted to aggregating solutions to our many complex problems from the best and brightest amongst us.

“I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians, all opposition parties, the ruling party, and well-wishers and friends of our dear nation to join us at any of the solution roundtables that will be coming up.

“If we desire to move this nation forward, we must start talking solutions. Let’s move from the streets to the solutions roundtable,” he added.

Kachikwu said if the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote could donate N10bn to the ill-funded nation’s varsities and healthcare facilities, he would also donate N100million.

He said, “It is time for all of us to think about the solutions to the problems confronting us as a nation and proffer practicable solutions.

“For instance, for every N10bn donated by a private conglomerate like the Dangote Group, I will donate N100million as an entrepreneur.

“We need to leave the streets now and head to the solutions roundtable. We are in a quagmire and ‘what do we do?’ should be the only question on our lips.

“Who did it and who caused it can never be as important as what we do now. Let’s use our megaphones to proffer solutions to our many problems.”