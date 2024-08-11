Edo SSG, Osarodion Ogie, Formally Bows Out to Be Ighodalo’s Running Mate

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie, has formerly resigned his position to pursue his political ambition.

Ogie who tendered his resignation on August 9, 2024, has already been nominated as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo in the September 21 election.

Speaking, he said his resignation is in tandem with the Electoral Act which mandates political appointees who want to contest elections to resign 30 days before the election.

“It was in fulfillment of this requirement that had to resign to face my deputy governorship ambition in the forthcoming election in the state.

Reaction to the resignation, the Publisher of Midwest Herald, Orobosa Omo-Ojo, described Ogie as a colossus who bestrode Edo State politics and shaped it like no other statesman.

Omo-Ojo who was in the cabinet class of 2012 with Ogie under the administration of Adams Oshiomohle, said, “Politics would not be in such perilous state if more players followed Ogie wise, but ruthlessly pragmatic approach to it.”

He further said: “The humane, Clement and tolerant Osarodion Ogie, bows out of his office as Secretary to Edo State Government after a meritorious service that lasted two months short of 16 years.”

Also, the twin brother to former Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Francis Akerele, Kehinde Ozeto Akerele while congratulating Ogie, described him as a great man who has always operated an open door policy both in the office and at home.

“The first time I had a personal encounter with you, (Ogie) I went home thinking so this is SSG like this. From the gate to your living room, nobody asked me who I was looking for. Next day you asked me to see you in the office with another person, it was still the same thing, all doors were open. Indeed you are a great man. I wish you well in your future endeavours, good health, long life and prosperity Sir,” Akerele said.

Before now Ogie was the Principal Partner, Osarodion Ogie & Co. He was also Chief of Staff (CoS) to Adams Oshiomohle in 2008 and later appointed Commissioner for Works from 2012 to 2016 when he became SSG Governor Obaseki, a position he held until his resignation on Friday, August 9, 2024.