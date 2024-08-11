Barau Pledges N/Assembly’s Commitment to Tackling Brain Drains

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has said the National Assembly will continue to enhance the relevant legislative framework to create more opportunities for Nigerian youths and tackle the brain drain in the country.

This is even as he assured of the readiness of the ECOWAS Parliament to create an enabling environment within the West African subregion through legislation to promote the socio-economic welfare of the people.

Barau, who is the 1st Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament), pledged on Saturday at The Companion (Association of Muslim Men in Business and the Professions) 2024 conference and the 6th national discourse at the National Universities Commission in Abuja.

He noted that the theme of the conference, ‘Between patriotism and self-preservation’ and the topic, ‘Dilemma of the Nigerian youth: challenges at home, uncertainties abroad’, reflect the ethical dilemma confronting some of the country’s youth.

He said their skewed mindset was not allowing them to appreciate the value and true essence of being Nigerian.

He added that working with the executive arm, the federal legislature will create opportunities for the youth to pursue their potential to the highest levels within the country’s shores.

He said, “The theme of today’s discourse ‘between patriotism and self-preservation’ and the topic, the ‘dilemma of the Nigerian youths, challenges at home and uncertainties abroad’ aptly captures the dilemma confronting some of our youths whose skewed mindset is not allowing them to appreciate the value and true essence of being Nigerian.

” I commend the organisers of this event for creating such a promising platform for sharing ideas that will advance the cause of our national values and development.

“You couldn’t have targeted a better segment of our society than the youth who are the leaders of today and tomorrow because they have enormous talents, energy, creativity, courage, industry, and dedication to whatever they believe in.

” Let me use this opportunity to iterate that the National Assembly is committed to enhancing relevant laws that will make Nigeria conducive for our youths and make them remain here to contribute to national development.

“I assure you that the legislative and executive arms of government are working together to create opportunities for our teeming youths to reach the zenith of their potential.

” I will also ensure that given my position as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, the parliament shall have seamless legislation that will promote the socioeconomic welfare of the people of our sovereign nations, especially the youth,” he said.