With Lungu Boy, Asake Continues Global Ascension

Tosin Clegg

In September 2022, Asake released his debut album, Mr. Money with the Vibe, going ahead to break the record for the biggest opening day for an African album on Apple Music at the time. Achieving another milestone, the album debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart and recorded the highest charting a Nigerian debuts an album in the history of the chart. His first album was a body of work like no other as it earned Asake a place among the heavy weights acts from Nigeria. This catapulted him to instant success turning the pages of his story into one of amiable feats and gradually becoming a favourite among Nigerians home and abroad.

His sophomore album Work of Art was released in June 2023, becoming his second album to debut at number 66 on the Billboard 200. With back to back successes with his music and albums, Asake continued his accession to global dominance. His enchanting sound and energetic performances have led to a compilation of sold out shows, drawing music lovers from all around the globe. His unique style and undeniable talent has earned him multiple awards and nominations as well as wins which attests to his significant impact on the music scene.

Yesterday, Asake released his third studio album titled, “Lungu Boy.” Sequel to that, he had released a new single, “Wave,” featuring British Rapper Central Cee. Wave immediately caught the attention of his fans and became a prelude to his highly anticipated album. In the lead up to his album release, Asake unveiled a 14 track list with some of the biggest names in the music industry listed. The album features collaborations with mega star artists such as Wizkid, Stormzy, Travis Scott, and Ludmilla with each bringing their unique sound and energy to the body of work. These collaborations not only highlights his influence in the global music scene but demonstrates his capacity to blend different music styles and cultures.

A few weeks back he had performed another song off his Lungu Boy album at one of his shows in Europe which immediately became a hit sensation and had the gorgeous and amiable, Tiwa Savage share a dance video to the song. Fans went agog at this sound titled Fuji Vibe as everyone sought ahead to engage the rhythm at its release. With these snippets, Asake’s new album is expected to be a delicious mix of Fuji Exploration, Amapiano and Afrobeats embedded with a mixture of infectious beats, thought-provoking lyrics, and it’s star-studded collaborations.

The release of the album and the ongoing world tour which began on June 26th at Afro Nation Portugal and will conclude at the Promiseland Festival in Gold Coast on October 6th details Asake’s relentless drive to achieve global dominance. As fans begin to stream and download, Lungu Boy is set to become a landmark album in Asake’s career as he showcases his continued evolution as an artist and his relentless pursuit of musical excellence.