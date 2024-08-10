Otti Extends Infrastructure Transformation to Markets

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has taken his transformation of infrastructure programmes to the markets, saying that his administration would remain committed to the growth of businesses.

He stated this while flagging off the reconstruction and remodelling of Ekeoha Market, Aba, which is the oldest market in the Aba metropolis.

According to him, reconstruction of Ekeoha represented “the first stage of our grand plan to re-make the trade and commerce ecosystem in Aba, and across the entire state.”



The project, he said, would be done in phases to minimise the impact of dislocation on traders and inconveniences to customers.

Otti assured the existing shop owners in the market that none would lose shop ownership right at the completion of the project.

“What we have started today in Ekeoha is to signpost our readiness to open a new vista in our infrastructure restoration programme,” he declared.

The Abia chief executive explained that his decision to embark on the project “is an eloquent testimony of his readiness” to transform the markets in Aba into 24-hour business hubs.

He said that this vision would be achieved with state-of-the-art facilities and adequate security as well as provision of conducive business environment for customers.



Describing the market remodeling project as “our collective project”, Otti told the traders that nobody will be short-changed.

The Abia governor said that “government has taken very proactive steps to secure temporary accommodation for the traders who do their day-to-day businesses” in the affected market

He stated that the government would collaborate with the management of Ekeoha Market to ensure that the temporary relocation of the traders was carried out seamlessly.



“We are interested in the growth and prosperity of our business community and one of the fundamental efforts that must be made in this regard is to make the environment safe, secured and friendly,” Otti said.

To this end, he announced that “we have set up a Project Management Committee to see that there is process transparency, and guarantee that every party meets its obligation, as well as resolve disputes that may arise from time to time.”

He said that the market remodeling is a public-private partnership project “anchored on a robust stakeholder-engagement and consultation framework,” adding that the government’s role in the venture is to protect the interests of the people.

The governor further espoused his big plan for the market, saying that the facilities would “enable interactions with customers from different parts of the world in real time and entrench an enterprise culture of borderless transactions.”

In his remarks, the Speaker urged the developer to work and ensure the completion of the project in line with the specifications and within the given time frame.

The Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, noted that there was need to remodel the Ekeoha Market, saying that it would open up new opportunities for traders.

Giving insight on the scope of the remodelling project, the developer, Engr. Chinedu Onyeizu described the remodeling of Ekeoha Market as a major milestone.

He said that he was committed to delivering a world class textile market in Ekeoha, assuring that market would be structured in a way that would have minimal impact on the daily trading of the shop owners.

Onyeizu listed the envisaged facilities to include installation of fibre optic cables for Internet connectivity, electric lift, mobile ambulance, mini clinic, fire fighting facility, among others.