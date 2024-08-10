Navy Rescues 59 Crew Members from Drowning Vessel, Loses One Officer

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of the Nigerian Navy, yesterday said that its personnel rescued no fewer than 59 crew members from a drowning vessel following a distress call from MV AMBIKA 4, a dredging vessel working at Okpobo field.

The Nigerian Navy also announced the unfortunate demise of the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Gideon Gwaza, who paid the supreme price in the process of the rescue operations.



A statement by spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, explained that Gwaza fell overboard accidentally during the rescue operation which lasted for about 10 hours from midnight of 29 July 2024 to 1000 hours on 30 July 2024.



This is as the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Adedapo Abiodum, presented a Certificate of Occupancy of 100 hectare of land to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for the construction of Naval Forward Operating Base, in Ogun State.

The Naval Spokesperson noted that on 30 July 2024, the Nigerian Navy received a distress call from MV AMBIKA 4, a dredging vessel working at Okpobo field contracted to Sterling Global Oil Limited.



“It was reported that the vessel was at the risk of sinking near Okpobo River entrance, an area known to be turbulent at this time of the year. Accordingly. Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base BONNY deployed a Rescue Team comprising 10 armed personnel in two Interceptor Boats led by the Base Operations Officer Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza, for the rescue operation,” Adams-Aliu said.

He said attempts to approach the distressed vessel proved challenging due to the force of the waves and another squadron of three boats were dispatched to reinforce the rescue team.

He added that another vessel, Nigerian Navy Ship GONGOLA, drones, Nigerian Navy Helicopters, and one Nigerian Air Force helicopter were deployed for the search and rescue mission.

“Eventually, all 59 crew were rescued successfully but the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza paid the supreme price. He fell overboard accidentally during the rescue operation which lasted for about 10hours from midnight of 29 July 2024 to 1000 hours on 30 July 2024,” he revealed.

He said the Nigerian Navy deeply mourned the loss of Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza, who bravely risked his life to save others.

He said that Gwaza was a well trained combat diver whose painful death reflects the risks and sacrifices of Nigerian Navy personnel towards the safety of Nigeria’s maritime domain, concluding that his dedication and sacrifice will forever be remembered.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla received the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Adedapo Abiodum at Naval Headquarters in Abuja on Friday. The visiting Governor and his entourage presented land document for a 100 hectare in the state earmarked for the construction of Naval Forward Operating Base.

Speaking during the visit, Abiodum, said: I am happy to confirm that the state has finally allocated 100 hectares of land for the Nigerian Naval Base and Dockyard. There is more that we can do together to allow the Navy to have more presence in the state, because of the vulnerability of the state due to the maritime environment”.

In his response, the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, said that Ogun State is very strategic to the nation and the Nigerian Navy because of their operations and activities which are aimed at protecting shipping and economic activities.

He said that this constitutional duty cannot be effectively done without collaboration of key stakeholders which Ogun State is part of.

He noted that the proposed investment in the state will attract $10 billion into the Nigerian economy, adding that the investment cannot see the light of day without adequate security.

He however assured that the Nigerian Navy under his leadership will do everything within its power to ensure that the objective is actualised.