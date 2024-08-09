Yemi-Esan: I Never Dreamed of Becoming Head of Civil Service 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Outgoing Head of the Civil Service of Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has confessed she never dreamed of getting to the top as the country’s number one civil servant.



She made this confession yesterday at a Town Hall Meeting with civil servants and the Joint Union Negotiating Council (JUNC).

She described the opportunity to serve as God’s given while thanking Nigerians particularly civil servants for their cooperation.

“I never dreamed or planned of becoming the Head of Service, but God did that and he alone appointed me. I wish to acknowledge that and thank the two presidents that l worked with – President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu – for the unwavering support l got from them that made the assignment easier,” she said.



Yemi-Esan, who will formally retire from the service on August 14, also sent a parting request to civil servants never to bow their heads in shame because of the situation in the country, noting without them all the efforts of policy makers will not come to fruition.

Her words: “We can change Nigeria because that will have a multiplier effects. We should stop concentrating on how much we earn and what others earn and appreciate God for the little we have.



“I want us to keep our standard and not to go down. I would be disappointed if a report comes from the Office of the Head of Service that standard has gone down after l leave office.”

She also advised the Head of Service-designate, Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack, to put in her best and ensure that her line of communication was open, noting she couldn’t go wrong with being open to the union.

In his remarks, the President of JUNC, Sylvester Abah, expressed gratitude to the federal government for Yemi-Esan’s appointment, describing her appointment as the best decision that came at the right time.



He lauded Yemi-Esan for the remarkable changes in the service through adoption of Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25) and other rewards initiative programmes she had introduced in the system.

“Her appointment was the best decision the federal government had made. Her coming into the system has made lot of remarkable improvement, ” he said.