Old Mutual Nigeria Announces Change of Name to emPLE Insurance

Ebere Nwoji

Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company Limited and Old Mutual General Insurance Company Nigeria Limited have announced their rebranding and name change to emPLE Life Assurance Limited and emPLE General Insurance Limited respectively.

The companies said they have received all necessary approvals from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

According to the management, this transformation follows the completion of the acquisition of 100 percent of Old Mutual’s equity in both businesses by emPLE Group.

According to the Managing Director of emPLE General Insurance Limited, Mr. Olalekan Oyinlade, “The rebranding to emPLE signifies a new chapter for us. We remain steadfast in our dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. emPLE, meaning empowering people, reflects our mission to protect and empower individuals and families throughout Africa, ensuring their financial security and prosperity.”

Also speaking the acting Managing Director of emPLE Life Assurance Limited, Mr. Rantimi Ogunleye, said, “We are excited about this new phase. The acquisition will significantly bolster our commitment to expanding our market presence and strengthen our ability to achieve remarkable growth and enhance the value we provide to our customers.”

The managers said as emPLE embarks on this transformative journey, the company reaffirms its commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities and customer offerings.