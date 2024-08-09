  • Friday, 9th August, 2024

Kano: 75% of Residents Have Access to Drinking Water

Monday Interview | 2 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Government said it has achieved significant improvement in the supply of portable drinking water, as 75 per cent of the residents have access to portable drinking water.

The state Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Ali Haruna Makoda, disclosed this during a press conference yesterday  in Kano.

He said since assumption of the Governor Abba  Yusuf’s administration the sum of over N1.2 billion was being spent monthly to procure water treatment chemicals and ensure adequate water supply in the state.

According to him, the  government has succeeded in the restoration of Challawa, Watari Treatment Plants, while ongoing work at Tamburawa treatment plant has reached advanced stage, with the purchase of brand new modern water pumps.

He maintained the  Executive Council has approved the sum of N502 million for water pumps to enhance supply.

 He further explained that a committee has been set up to work on water channeling networks, stressing that the committee will submit its report by the end of this month, geared towards enhancing effective service delivery.

“Government’s efforts have led to a significant increase in water supply, from 25 per cent  to 75 per cent of the population, in just one year. “

The commissioner noted that government has also approved the procurement of five water tanks for the State Water Resources Agency, WRECCA, to expand its operations beyond Kano.

