FAAN Elevates Nwosu-Igbo, Eromosele to General Managers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has elevated the duo of Mrs. Ijeoma Blessing Nwosu-Igbo and Mrs. Christabel Ebanehita Eromosele to the position of General Manager, Public Affairs and General Manager, Protocol and Passages respectively.

Information made available to journalists by the Directorate of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of FAAN, confirmed both appointments, which took effect from June 2024 following their resounding successes in the mandatory management promotion examinations.

Both Mrs. Nwosu-Igbo and Mrs. Eromosele have steered the affairs of the Public Affairs department of FAAN over the years, managing the image of the organisation with deftness and dexterity that has position the country’s airport management agency as a leading one in Africa.

Nwosu-Igbo had served in acting capacity in her position since December 2023 having distinguished herself for over two decades following her sojourn into FAAN in 2002 as a Senior Public Affairs Officer on grade level 10.

The 1987 graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu also holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication, a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Calabar, Cross River state in 2002.

Similarly, prior to her new appointment, Christabel Eromosele acted in the same capacity from January 2024, before her confirmation as the substantive General Manager of the Protocol and Passages Department.

The 1991 graduate of English Language from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, also holds a Masters degree in Public and International Affairs from the prestigious University of Lagos.