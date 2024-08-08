PDP to Oshiomhole: Your Lies Can’t Stop Asue Ighodalo from Emerging Edo Gov

•Says APC frustrated, stuck with an unsellable candidate

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has knocked a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over his failed attempt to confuse the people of Edo State with claims of a non-existent court judgement against the PDP candidate in the September 21, governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP stated: “Nigerians watched with utter dismay as Adams Oshiomhole struggled to convey a false narrative laden with fabrications and bareface lies on national TV in a desperate but failed effort to detract from the overwhelming popularity and support of the majority of Edo State citizens across party lines for Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

“Oshiomhole’s demeanor on TV when he was confronted with the truth by the anchors was to say the least pitiable, as he stammered and could not provide any judgment against the candidature of Asue Ighodalo.

“Comrade Oshiomhole utterances on TV today is consistent with his antecedent of purveying falsehood, smear campaign and embellishment against individuals and groups that he feels threatened about, as evident in his unprintable assault against the person of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu during the 2016 Edo State governorship election campaign.

“Nigerians can remember how Comrade Oshiomhole brazenly and at various times described Pastor Ize-Iyamu as an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, cultist, treasury looter; a non-performer, an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo State, only for him to turn around during the 2020 Edo State governorship election campaign to recant all that he said against Pastor Ize-Iyamu in 2016.

“It is therefore clear that Comrade Oshiomhole is an inconsistent character whose words and pronouncements cannot be relied upon. Happily, Edo State people already know his stock-in-trade and therefore place no value or premium on whatever comes out of his mouth.

“Comrade Oshiomhole is an individual reportedly associated with recklessness, causing confusion, quarrelling and disagreements which marked his tenure and led to his unceremonious removal as the National Chairman of the APC.

“Instead of trying to peddle falsehood against the candidature and person of Dr. Asue Ighodalo, he should have used the opportunity of the TV appearance to address the allegations in the public domain of the looting of billions of Naira belonging to Edo State during his tenure as governor.

“Comrade Oshiomhole displayed a ludicrous ignorance by his false assertion that the process leading to the emergence of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as PDP governorship candidate was manipulated; a process that was adjudged to be free, fair, credible; in compliance with the Constitution and Governorship Electoral Guideline of the PDP, the Electoral Act, 2022 and upheld by the Court.”

Also, the Edo State Government has alleged plan by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to orchestrate civil unrest in the state in the guise of protest and rallies to advance obnoxious political agenda.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, disclosed this at a press conference in Benin-City, the state capital.

But the leadership of the APC has fired back, saying on the contrary, it was Governor Godwin Obaseki, Asue Ighodalo and the PDP that were haunted by the ghost of their #EndBadGovernance protest in the state.

In a statement by the party’s Governorship Campaign Council, Director of Publicity, Orobosa Omo-Ojo, said the continued rehash of phantom puny stories by Obaseki and Ighodalo, was a reflection of their fear of reprisals from Edo State people.

Meanwhile, the Edo PDP has called on the Nigeria Police Force to stop alleged continuous harassment of its chieftains and members under the guise of the investigation of the Thursday, July 18, 2024 breakdown of law and order and violence on Airport Road in Benin City.