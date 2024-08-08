NSE Unveils Lagos Infrastructure Scorecard, Highlights Key Projects for Improvement 

Funmi Ogundare

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Aina Oguntala, has presented the Lagos State Infrastructure Scorecard to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This scorecard provides an in-depth analysis of the state’s infrastructure projects, showcasing significant achievements, ongoing initiatives and identifying areas that require improvement.

During a courtesy visit to the Governor’s Office in Lagos, Oguntala explained that the ‘Lagos State Engineering Index and Infrastructure Scorecard 2022/2023’ is a strategic tool intended to guide the administration’s future planning and budgetary decisions.

The scorecard offers insights aimed at enhancing the success and sustainability of infrastructure projects.

Oguntala praised Sanwo-Olu for his proactive measures to prevent building collapses in the state.

She specifically highlighted the establishment of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the involvement of independent professionals from the construction industry as crucial steps towards improving building safety and increasing public confidence in the sector.

“There is a need for further collaboration to enhance the capabilities of engineers employed by the state,” she stated.

Oguntala urged the governor to continue appointing qualified engineers to lead engineering-related ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The NSE president, who emphasised that the problem-solving skills and technical expertise of engineers are vital for successful project implementation, also suggested increasing the number of engineers at grade level 10 within the civil service to ensure parity with other professionals and strengthen the state’s workforce.

In his response, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his appreciation for the development of the infrastructure scorecard and recognised the essential role of engineers in overseeing and executing infrastructure projects.

The governor, who emphasised the importance of continuous capacity building for engineers to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of state projects, requested NSE’s assistance in organizing training programmes to enhance project management skills among Lagos State engineers.

“This meeting has paved the way for deeper cooperation between NSE and Lagos State, focusing on elevating engineering standards and project management capabilities to support the state’s development goals,” he said.