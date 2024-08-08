FG Begins Investigation into Nationwide Protests, Vows to Bring Criminals to Justice

•Tinubu promises to address temporary pains, close gap caused by subsidy removal

• UK, US envoys support president’s economic reforms, say they’re necessary for future prosperity

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Olawale Ajimotokan, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Adedayo Akinwale, Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



The federal government, yesterday, announced that it had launched investigations into the violence that raged in the last one week of the countrywide protest, to identify and bring to justice all those responsible.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammad Idris, who gave the assurance yesterday while briefing members of the diplomatic community at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, however, said President Bola Tinubu did not come to office to cause hardship or make life difficult for Nigerians.

The government has however warned that it would not tolerate any form of foreign interference in the ongoing protests in the country.

But President Bola Tinubu has again assured Nigerians that his government was already taking measures to address the pains and also close the gap caused by the removal of subsidy on fuel on the nation.

This was as the British and the United States diplomats in Nigeria have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, saying they are essential to the future prosperity of Nigeria.

Also, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has assured the people that Tinubu was working assiduously to revamp the ailing economy, and that they should expect positive results soon.

Meanwhile, the High Command of the Nigerian Army, has explained how troops deployed to control the nationwide protest killed one protester in Zaria, Kaduna State, albeit in error and that the errant officer had been taken in for investigation.

Yet, more reactions have continued to trail the violent outcome of the nationwide hunger protest, especially in the northern part of the north.

In a related development, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asked the federal government to reverse all policies that have resulted in the economic crisis the country was facing, even as police detectives and other security agents, last night, raided the Labour House, NLC Headquarters in Abuja.

Idris, who had met the diplomatic community on the heel of the violent outcome of the protests in some parts of the country, emphasised that security forces were under clear instruction to exercise maximum restraint and adhere to international standards in managing civil protests.

Breaking down the decision that led to the investigation of the protests, the minister stressed that when faceless groups issued a protest notice, government felt it was not the time for such as rather focus should be on allowing its various initiatives and interventions to manifest fully.

He added since government realised that a protest of this nature, that lacked coherent demands or an organisational structure could be hijacked by subversive elements.

It therefore, mobilised to engage fully and freely with traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, civil society organisations, among others, to appeal to them to shelve the planned protest and instead embrace dialogue.

“Very sadly, that is what we have seen play out. Regrettably, what began as a peaceful protest in some states and the Federal Capital Territory, was soon hijacked by elements who infiltrated the protest and orchestrated violent activities that destroyed lives and properties.

“There were reports of arson, vandalism, looting, and clashes with law enforcement agents in several cities. Tragically, these incidents led to the loss of innocent lives and significant damage to properties.

“In response to these unforeseen events, the federal government acted swiftly to restore peace and order.”

The minister stressed that the security forces were instructed to exercise maximum restraint and adhere to international standards in managing civil protests, adding they put in the shift to ensure the safety of all law-abiding Nigerians, and to maintain order, in the last week and were also decisive in their response to criminality.

“I want to assure Your Excellencies that the federal government had launched an investigation into the violence that we have seen in the last one week, to identify and bring to justice all those responsible.

“We are committed to preventing the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents in the future,” he said.

However, speaking on the intentions of the government, he said, “It is important to kick off on this note: that President Tinubu did not come to office to cause hardship or make life difficult for Nigerians.

“He has come to office with bold solutions to historical problems; with the determination to correct many of the poor policies and dysfunctional choices that have held us back as a nation for decades,” Idris said.

He upheld the democratic rights of Nigerians to freely express their grievances and demand accountability from their governments, noting that since the advent of the administration, it had maintained an open-door policy, where citizens were regularly briefed on the policy direction of the government.

Idris recalled that Tinubu assumed office during one of the country’s most challenging periods in its history, where it was spending 97 per cent of all its revenue on debt service; coupled with widespread poverty, rising unemployment, dilapidated infrastructure and insecurity.

He said with the daunting realities, the administration took decisive action and implemented long-overdue reforms to save the economy from collapse.

“For decades, the costly, wasteful and unsustainable fuel subsidy regime had denied Nigeria the opportunity to invest in critical infrastructure, social service, and the welfare of its citizens.

“The President, therefore, had to take a very painful decision to abolish the fuel subsidy and redirect the funds towards critical sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security, which directly impact citizens’ well-being and the development of the country.

“The president was not under any illusion that the withdrawal of fuel subsidy and the harmonisation of foreign exchange rates would not come with some transitional pains.

“This informed the decision of the federal government to design comprehensive intervention programmes to cushion the transitional pains.

“We have been very determined about ensuring that these interventions are fully implemented, and bring the intended relief to Nigerians.”

He listened some of the measures introduced by the president to lessen hardship on the citizens to include local government autonomy, N70,000 national minimum wage, approval for the suspension of import duties and taxes on essential food items for a 150-day period.

This, he added, was to ensure that food prices came down in the short term, plus a new Executive Order on healthcare, which will suspend import duties on pharmaceutical raw materials and equipment, to bring down the prices of drugs.

Another initiative he listed was the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative to expand access to CNG.

He reckoned that under the programmme, one million vehicles would be converted to CNG by 2027 while 30,000 conversion kits were available for distribution in addition to 120 conversion centres that had already been developed across the country and 500 CNG buses and 5,000 CNG tricycles to be deployed over the next six months.

He itemised other ongoing interventions by the federal government to further cushion the effects of the rising cost of living to include the Presidential Grants and Loans Scheme of N50,000 to one million Nigerians, N75 billion in single-digit-interest loans to small and medium-scale businesses.

There was also N75 billion in loans to manufacturing businesses with disbursement of the loans to commence this month, a Consumer Credit Scheme as well various youth-focused interventions like Nigeria Education Loan (NEL Fund) to cover two million students.

Also, there was the Digital and Creative Enterprises (IDiCE) – a $617 million programme to empower young people on IT and technical jobs that will make them globally competitive and Nigeria Youth Investment Fund; Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA); the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA); National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, while speaking, warned that the Nigerian government would not tolerate any form of foreign interference in the ongoing protest in the country.

The minister said the government would deal with any entity within the country found to have directly or indirectly supported the protest.

But he has assured Nigerians and the world at large that President Tinubu understood the pains and frustration driving the protest and was doing everything to address them.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu understands the pain and frustration that drive the protests and has assured that his government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of Nigerians. He has appealed particularly to the youths and advised them not to let violence and destruction tear the country apart.

“While admitting that there have been many dashed hopes in the past, he affirmed that Nigeria is in a new era of Renewed Hope as the government is working hard, and that the results will soon be visible and concrete for everyone to see, feel, and enjoy.

“Consequently, the president has directed that the security operatives should continue to maintain peace, law, and order in the country in line with the necessary conventions on human rights to which Nigeria is a signatory, as the safety and security of all Nigerians are paramount.

“Members of the diplomatic corps, I have provided you with a lot of details, and some of the facts and figures that reflect where we are and what we, as a responsible, elected government, are trying to do. But this is about more than the numbers.

“The President led the campaign against military dictatorship in the 1990s and believes in a democracy, in Nigeria’s democracy that freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and the right to dissent are fundamental.

“But Nigeria is a country under the rule of law. No one can tolerate the thuggish behaviour of fringe elements and those who stand behind them.

“While the government continues to work hard through the various reform programmes and measures to address the challenges facing Nigeria and Nigerians, it is pertinent to remind us that no nation tolerates foreign interference in its domestic affairs and that of its citizens. Nigeria is not an exception.

“The government would take appropriate action against any foreign entity residing in Nigeria that is found to have directly or indirectly supported the protesters by whatever means or seeks to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

“Nigeria cherishes and continues to value the cordial relationships that happily subsist between her and your individual countries and organizations and will not do anything to undermine or take for granted such relationships.

“Indeed, more than any time before now, we solicit your understanding and collaboration in the ongoing efforts of the federal government in addressing the economic challenges confronting the country, to achieve a better life for every Nigerian at home and abroad.”

President Bola Tinubu has again assured Nigerians that his government was already taking measures to address the pains and also close the gap caused by the removal of subsidy on fuel on the nation.

He, therefore, pleaded with Nigerians to look beyond the current challenges facing the country and have faith in his government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

In a video message posted on the official social media handle of the presidency, the president expressed optimism that the nation would emerge from the current turbulence and enter a new era of prosperity, urging citizens to have faith in his vision.

Acknowledging that the removal of subsidies had caused temporary pains, he assured that measures were being taken to close the gap and ensure a better future for the country.

He pledged to make education more affordable and provide loans to higher education students in need, stressing his administration’s commitment to promoting the greatest good for the greatest number of Nigerians.

The president, in the video said to have been taken from one of his addresses in July, 2024, stated: “Fellow Nigerians, this period may be hard on us and there’s no doubt that it’s tough on us, but I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture.

“All our good and helpful plans are in the works, more importantly, I know that they will work. Sadly, there was an unavoidable lag between subsidy removal and these plans coming fully on line, however, we are swiftly closing the time gap.

“I plead with you, please have faith in our ability to deliver and in our concern for your wellbeing. We will get out of this turbulence and due to the measures we have taken, Nigeria will be better equipped and able to take advantage of the future that awaits her.

“For example, we shall fulfil our promise to make education more affordable to all and provide loans to higher education students, who may need them. No Nigerian student will have to abandon higher education because of lack of money.

“Our commitment is to promote the greatest good for the greatest number of our people. On principle, we shall never falter. I assure you, my fellow countrymen and women that we are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn.

“Now, I must get back to work in order to make this vision come true,” the president said.

Tinubu’s appeal came on the heel of the ongoing protests and criticism of his administration’s policies, with many Nigerians calling for urgent action to address the country’s economic and social challenges.

He had on Sunday, in a nationwide broadcast, appealed to Nigerians for calm and allow the fruits of the reforms to take root for every citizen’s benefit.

UK, US Envoys Support Tinubu’s Economic Reforms, Say Necessary for Future Prosperity

The British and the United States diplomats in Nigeria have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, saying they are essential to the future prosperity of Nigeria.

The two envoys also asked Nigerian government to continue on the part of dialogue in addressing issues raised by those behind the ongoing protest in the country.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and his United States counterpart, Richard Mills, also commended the security agencies for avoiding lethal force in quelling the protest.

The duo spoke in Abuja during the briefing of the Diplomatic Corps by Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

Montgomery, commended the synergy of the policing agencies for avoiding lethal force, noting the commitment of the government to enable a peaceful process.

He said: “Before I ask my full question, I commend the synergy and policing agencies for avoiding lethal force. This is a big and complex situation and we have noted very clearly the commitment to enabling peaceful process and the commitment to policing proportionately.

“And I just wanted to put on record our appreciation of some of the handling. We have a lot of empathy for people facing significant hardship. The level of inflation is significant and I would endorse my colleagues’ question and interest in the dialog and the peace building that needs to continue in Nigeria given the hardship that people face.

“But I also want to put on record that we fully support the big and important economic reforms that are going on in Nigeria at the moment, which we see as essential for the future prosperity of the country, and indeed the economic relationships of many of us here with this major power.”

For his part, Mills, also expressed sympathy for those who have suffered from the protest.

Mills, however said the reforms were necessary and have the support of the US government.

He added: “I also want to take this platform just to express my Embassy’s condolences for the loss of life and suffering that Nigeria has seen over the past several days.

“And let me echo my British colleague’s comments that we understand the difficulty that the reforms President Tinubu and his administration have undertaken have imposed.

“We know that these reforms are necessary, and we have supported and worked with the administration as they have carried them out.”

Ganduje: Tinubu Working Hard on Economy, Expect Positive Results Soon

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje, has assured the people that President Bola Tinubu was working assiduously to revamp the ailing economy, saying Nigerians should expect positive results soon.

Ganduje disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by APC USA team led Prof. Adesegun Labinjo.

His words: “So, it’s not surprising that Nigeria is having its own shell of the problem. This is not the first time. You’ll recall that whenever there is a reform agenda, obstacles must be on the way, as a result people must suffer in one way or the other.

“But, in the long run, everything will be according to the plan. We are aware that our president, Bola Tinubu, came in with the intention to introduce reforms.

“Our institutions are weak, and unless you have strong institutions, you will find it difficult to implement whatever good policies you have.

“So, Mr President is doing all that’s needed to be done, and in a matter of time, we’ll come out of this because he’s working very hard on the economy and very soon we will see positive results.”

Earlier, Labinjo said the team paid a courtesy visit in support of the way Ganduje has been leading the party, saying they cherish and admire his leadership style.

“In support of you and our great President, we said since this country is facing turbulence at this time, we’re going there to show our support for our president, for the national leadership of our party and for our great country,” he said.

Army Speaks on Killing of Zaria Protester

The High Command of the Nigerian Army, yesterday, explained how troops deployed to control the nationwide protest killed one protester in Zaria area of Kaduna State.

A statement by Director Army Public Relations, Maj Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said that a 16-year-old boy, Ismail Mohammed, was hit by a warning shot fired to scare the hoodlums away, which unfortunately led to his death.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army received a distress call that some hoodlums gathered in Samaru in large numbers, burning tires on the road and pelting stones on security personnel. The troops immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene to disperse the mob and enforce the curfew imposed by the state government.

“On arrival at the scene, the hoodlums brazenly attempted attacking the troops prompting a soldier to fire a warning shot to scare the hoodlums away, which unfortunately led to the death of a 16-year old boy Ismail Mohammed,” Nwachukwu explained.

The army spokesperson said the soldier involved has since been arrested and undergoing interrogation.

He noted that saddened by the unfortunate incident, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, sent a high-powered delegation led by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj. Gen. Lander Saraso to visit and condole with the family of the deceased.

He said the deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites with senior military officers of the Nigerian Army in attendance.

DIG Ciroma Visits Bauchi, Conducts Assessment in Deployment Locations

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Administration and Finance, DIG Bala Ciroma, arrived in Bauchi yesterday to conduct an on-the-spot assessment in response to the ongoing national protests.

The visit signified the Nigerian Police Force’s commitment to upholding law and order in the state during this critical period.

Upon arrival, DIG Bala Ciroma, alongside the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 12 AIG, Julius Alawari, and the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, visited major deployment locations across the state, including Azare town where curfew was imposed due to security concerns.

DIG Bala Chiroma reiterated the Police Force’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and community engagement.

The Nigerian Police Force remains dedicated to collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve a peaceful resolution to the ongoing protests, a statement by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer, stated.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Police Command has announced that following steady improvements in the security situation, the curfew previously imposed on Azare town on Monday, August 5th, has been adjusted.

A Press release by Wakil, stated: “The 24-hour curfew has now been reduced to a more manageable 12-hour period from 6 PM to 6 AM daily.”

Sanusi: Security Operatives Alerted Before Attack on Kano’s Oldest Printing Press

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has spoken out against the attack on the oldest printing press in Kano, and noted that security operatives were notified beforehand.

Sanusi disclosed this during an inspection to the damaged printing press built 1938, and the Digital Industrial Park of the National Communication Commission (NCC), in Kano.

While describing the attack as a calculated attempt to destroy Kano, Sanusi said despite being notified, the security operatives failed to prevent or adequately respond to the attack during the recent anti-hunger protests in Kano.

“Before this happened, the security operatives were notified in writing that it is going to happen but instead of preventing it, it was allowed to happen.

“Whoever did good knows, whoever did bad knows and they all will see their result. We pray that God gives the government opportunity to return it. As we used to say, whoever had a hand in this is an enemy of Kano and he is an enemy to its people.

“What happened in Kano whoever saw them knew were planned. Kano was billed to be destroyed but we pray that God will not let them succeed. May God return all that was lost, we can only pray,” he stated.

Speaking of the printing press, he explained that, “My grandfather had worked here. It was sad that a place like this is destroyed by their grandchildren.

“We pray that God comes to the aide of these youth and whoever is behind it God will deal with them. We pray that we may not witness anything like this in the future.

“I swear to Almighty God those bent on destroying Kano will not succeed and God willing the way they saw Kano they will leave it like that.”

Seven Polish Citizens Arrested in Kano

About seven Polish citizens have been arrested in connection with the use of a foreign flag in the Kano protest.

The suspects have been transferred to Abuja, for further interrogation, according to source.

The suspects were said to be students in one of the tertiary institutions in Kano.

Spokesperson of the Directorate of State Service, Peter Afunanya, made the disclosure while responding to the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria on the whereabouts of the suspects during the briefing of the Diplomatic Corps by Nigeria’s Minister, Yusuf Tuggar on the ongoing nationwide protest.

Afunanya said they were found during the protest displaying foreign flags in Kano, and were picked as a result of security enforcement because of where they were and not targeted at the Polish.

“For the persons we have picked up from Kano because of where they were found during the protest and display of foreign flag in Kano that was two days ago and as a responsible security organisation we owe it an obligation to do some verification and ascertain basic reasons and circumstances for some cases.

“They were picked as a result of security enforcement because of where they were when the incident happened. It is not a targeted operation on behalf of my Director General and DSS and Nigeria.

“As the foremost domestic security organisation, we believe we have to work in sync with all of you who are men and county of goodwill and our operations must be governed by democratic principles and protocol that emphasises freedom and human rights and of course intelligence and security governance we obey all of this whether we are dealing with Nigerians or foreigners.

“But we have a plea, in the cause of the discharged of our duty, we will also see that some of Nigerians definitely would want to use foreign lands as a lunch pad to attack domestic peace and stability.

“We plead that you do not offer your country to some person who may be deviance or have terrorist inclination in today’s global pursuit if anything happened in a country it will affect the others. Nigeria is a country with a large population and I believe that the support other countries will give will help us.”

Global Rights Decries Use of Lethal Weapon on Protesters

A civil society organisation, Global Rights, has condemned the use of lethal weapon by the government and its forces against peaceful protesters across the federation.

A statement by Executive Director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, urged the government to respect the rights of citizens to protest as enshrined in the nation’s legal instrument. She also, tasked protesters to exercise their rights to peaceful assembly and protest in accordance with the law.

Baiyewu further cautioned the government against the use of the telecommunication companies to deny citizens access to information by jamming the internet, noting that such measures violates international legal instruments.

“Global Rights reiterates its call on the Nigerian government to respect its citizens’ right to protest and desist from further aggravating protesters across the country. It also calls on protesters to be law-abiding and peaceful in their conduct.”

Protest Resumes in Ibadan Despite Tinubu’s Latest Appeal

The ongoing protest against widespread hunger and scarcity of essential commodities across the country resumed, yesterday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, despite a latest appeal by President Bola Tinubu.

A group of protesters assembled at the front of the University of Ibadan to continue with the protest yesterday.

The protesters who were mainly human rights activists and youths were seen around the main gate of the university, carrying different placards to communicate their demands to the public.

A spokesman for the protesters, Solomon Emiola, while speaking with journalists, said they resumed the protests because the national broadcast made by President Bola Tinubu last Sunday failed to address the yearnings of Nigerians.

“We are protesting because the President failed to address the needs of the Nigerian masses. He has failed to address the needs of the people. He said all the demands of the people, the solution to it is rice palliative. And we are tired of eating rice. A bag of rice now is ninety thousand naira.”

Atiku’s Aide Tackles Onanuga over Killing of Teenage Protester

Media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has criticised presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, for his reaction to Atiku’s comments on the alleged killing of a protester by the military.

Ibe highlighted that the military’s recent admission of “mistakenly” killing a 16-year-old boy in Zaria, Kaduna State, was precisely what Atiku had referred to in his earlier statement.

Atiku had warned the military authorities against using lethal force on peaceful civilian protesters. He emphasised that those authorising such actions would be held accountable for crimes against humanity, even after their retirement from service.

On the contrary, Onanuga criticised Atiku for advising security agencies against using lethal force on looters and arsonists. He suggested that Atiku wanted the protests to continue despite warnings of potential violence.

Responding on his X handle on Wednesday, Ibe, reminded Onanuga, that even in war, rules of engagement existed.

“Following @atiku’s stern warning to service chiefs and military commanders not to shoot at protesting Nigerian citizens else they face crimes against humanity, the @HQNigerianArmy has admitted to ‘mistakenly’ killing a 16-year-old boy in Zaria, Kaduna State.”

“The culprit soldier, we are told, has been arrested. That’s accountability,” he said, reiterating that the incident was exactly what the former Vice President had warned about, stressing that those ordering extrajudicial executions would be held accountable under international law.

Plateau Relaxes Curfew, Normalcy Returns to Jos

Following the improvement in the security situation within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau State Government, has announced a relaxation of the earlier imposed 24-hour curfew on the state capital.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, Governor Caleb Mutfwang said, “Effective from Wednesday, August 7, 2024, residents of the area can now move freely between the hours of 2pm and 6pm daily until further notice.”

He said the relaxation came after a consultation with the security agencies, whom he praised for their diligence and commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the curfew.

The governor emphasised the importance of maintaining vigilance to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order and assured that government would continue to review the curfew as the situation improves.

Urging the residents to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities for prompt action, the governor assured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all citizens.

Oshiomhole: Hunger Protests Used as Cover for Regime Change

Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has criticised the demands for regime change being voiced by some of the protesters, claiming that they were using the protests as a pretext for their political agenda.

Oshiomhole, a serving senator, in an interview with ARISE NEWS yesterday, argued that while the protests initially focused on legitimate concerns about hunger and economic hardship, they were hijacked by individuals pushing for an overhaul of the government.

With a history of participating in protests both in public and private sectors, he stressed that any push for regime change must adhere to constitutional processes and be pursued through elections.

“I did say that let nobody talk about peaceful protest. Whereas I recognise the right to peaceful protest, which I exploited, enjoyed and praticalised, I also said when you exercise that right to protest, you must also look at the demands and I have looked at it and my take away from it is a lot of these guys are only hiding under hunger.

“What they are actually asking for is regime change and I said you cannot legally, lawfully and peacefully demand regime change under the Nigerian constitution. On the day before the protest, I saw many people calling for peaceful protests, emphasising that the constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest.

“I have led so many protests, both in the public and the private sector, national level. It must be clear to everybody that the only way to effect a change of government is to go through an election as provided for in the constitution. There is no room for regime change, no room for military takeover of government in Nigeria.”

Hardship: Government Withdraws Sales of N40000 50kg of Rice

The federal government has withdrawn the sale of subsidised 50 kilogramme bag of rice for N40,000 to public servants.

No reason was given for the sudden change of action.

The sale of the subsidised rice was announced on August 1 2024 through the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs Human Resources Management Department.

The announcement was aimed at cautioning the effect of the national protests which commenced August 1 2024.

No reasons was however given for the stoppage of the sale of the N40000 for 50 kilogramme bag of rice

A obtained by THISDAY, was titled: “RE: SALE OF SUBSIDISED RICE TO PUBLIC SERVANTS.

“As port of federal government’s efforts to alleviate the current food crisis in the country and its effects on the general population, I am directed to inform you that 50kg bags of rice will be sold et © subsidized rote of Thousands Naira (N40,000) only per bag to interested public servants in Abuja.

”For effective implementation, all interested staff are required to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website. https//www.ohesf.gov.ng. print and submit some to Director HR for endorsement payment and distribution of the rice will be coordinated by designated officials while the chairman, Joint Union Council of the Ministry is required to serve as an observer during the period of the exercise for the purpose of transparency.

”I am to further add that each staff is only entitled to purchase one bag. Two or more staff may also jointly pay for a bag for sharing among themselves.

“Please bring the contents of this circular to the attention of staff in your respective Departments/Units for information and guidance,” the memo signed by Mrs. Jaiyesim Abimbola Aderonke (Mrs.) Director, Human Resource Management, stated.

However, in another memo, dated August 2 2024, government stated: “I am directed to refer to our internal circular in the Ministry (Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs) of lst August. 2024 on the above subject matter and to inform you that the Internal Circular is hereby withdrawn.

“Further details will be communicated in due course. Please, bring the contents of this internal circular to the attention of staff in your respective Departments and Unite for their information and proper guidance,” Jaiyesim announced.

NLC Demands Reversal of Policies Stifling Economy as Police Raid Labour’s Building

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, urged the federal government to reverse all policies that have resulted in the economic crisis the country was currently facing.

It also asked government to set up an independent panel to investigate the killing and maiming of #BadGovernance protesters.

According to NLC, its NEC meeting resolved to declare a day of mourning in honour of those who were maimed and lost their lives in the ongoing nationwide protests.

In a communique issued at the end of it’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, NLC urged federal government to reverse all ill-conceived policy measures and implement policies that prioritize the welfare of the people, create jobs, and ensure fair distribution of resources.

The communique jointly signed by NLC president Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja urged government to implement immediate relief measures to alleviate the suffering of workers and the general populace.

The required measures, according to the Labour movement, included the provision of direct food aid, subsidies on essential commodities, and other social safety nets in a way that it would reach the people and not hijacked by politicians.

But police detectives and other security agents, yesterday, raided the Labour House, NLC Headquarters in Abuja.

Eyewitness said security agents were sighted on the second floor of the building ransacking offices, after which they carted away packs of documents.

Although the motive for the action of the security agents was still unknown, a source at the Labour House told THISDAY last night that the security men were after one of the tenants in the building – a foreigner whose office was on the second floor.

The source suggested that the raid on the man’s office might not be unconnected with the investigation into sponsorship of the #EndBadGivernabce protest.

Reacting, however, the NLC has asked the federal government to order an immediate withdrawal of a troop of armed security agents from the Labour House

In a statement by NLC Head of Media and Publicity, Benson Upah, the Labour movement said: “We demand the immediate withdrawal of the troop of invading security agents from the premises of the Labour House, Abuja.

“We also demand that all the books and materials carted away by the invading security operatives should be returned unfailingly to where they were taken from before the end of work tomorrow, 8th August 2024.”

Narrating the incident, NLC said, “This evening at about 8.30pm long after the close of work, a troop of heavily armed security operatives invaded the Labour House, Central Business District, Abuja which serves as the National Headquarters and Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“The security operatives, some from the Nigeria Police Force, some wearing black tee-shirts presumably from the Department of State Services (DSS), and others on outright mufti swooped on the 10th Floor of the NLC and arrested the security operative on duty and then commandeered him to the second floor where he was asked to produce the keys to the offices.

“When he told them that he had no such keys on him, they broke into the floor and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor carting away hundreds of books and other publications. The invading troop claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGoveranance Protests.”

NLC said that the armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night.