Be Patient With Tinubu, Innoson Founder Urges Nigerians, Says President Has Capacity to Turn Nigeria Around 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday after visiting the President at the State House, Abuja, Chukwuma who said his visit was to encourage the President stated emphatically that President has the capacity to turn Nigeria around for the better.

He also accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of selling crude oil upfront while his eight-year tenure as President lasted.

According to him: “At times like this i decided to visit Mr President and encourage him. People must be patient, this Mr president, I know how he behaves, everything we want, we will see the better side of Nigeria. Let everybody calm down for him, the will see a better Nigeria from Tinubu.

“Let everybody be patient because everybody knows that the former government sold oil, collected the money and don’t supply but this government is just supplying but not getting the money. So let them give them chance, everything will be okay.

“The way I see him, he wants the best for this country, so I am encouraging everyone to be patient and not destroy public infrastructure. There’s no benefit in destroying our things, our benefit is to be calm and long him plan for the future of this country.

The Innoson Motors boss also disclosed that the government at the centre has entered into a partnership with his company for the purchase of Innoson brand of vehicles for official use.

He further stated that his firm was the first to commence the use of Compressed Natural Gas for the locally assembled vehicles which will soon flood Nigerian roads.

His words: “Government is doing its best with Innoson motors, the partnerships are going on, in a short while everywhere you go you will see innoson motors.

“I started CNG about two years ago, I was the first to start it in Nigeria. My visit here today is on CNG vehicle issues, I have discussed with them and in a short time the masses will see CNG buses on the road.

“It is the best idea, government’s initiatives on CNG is the best idea for this country because there are a lot of benefits and it is those benefits I saw before I started the factory to produce vehicles on CNG. Because I had started producing CNG vehicles before the announcement. For those that have used CNG vehicles, they will agree it is the way forward for this nation”.