Uzodimma Unveils Amuneke Technical Manager of Heartland FC

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has unveiled former Super Eagles player, Emmanuel Amuneke, as the Technical Manager of Heartland Football Club Owerri, Imo State.

He did at the New Executive Council Chambers, Government House Owerri on Monday where he said that the idea was to “reposition the Heartland Football Club for a brighter future to the happiness of Imo people and football enthusiasts in particular.”

The Governor recalled that on assumption of office in 2020 his administration met a Heartland Football Club that was relegated and that he made frantic efforts to bring it back to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

He however regretted that recent events show that the Football Club has gone back down the drain again, “and can only come back to life by reorganising the administrative structure and repositioning the management and technical team of the Club.”

The Governor said to deal with the situation on the ground, he has been able to identify one of Nigeria’s best in football management and technical administration/know-how, in the person of Amuneke to manage and bring back Heartland FC to her past glory.

Governor Uzodimma therefore expressed joy that Amuneke has graciously accepted and agreed to take up the responsibility, noting

that the “target of the technical team is that they must win the Premiership and go for Continental competition.”

The Governor assured that his government is committed to “providing the necessary needs that will enable the technical team to succeed and put joy and smile back on the faces of our people and bring back what Heartland FC used to be.”

To make Amuneke’s job effective and seamless, devoid of unnecessary bureaucracy, the Governor offered to deal directly with his management team through direct reportage to his office.

Responding to the offer, Mr Amuneke thanked the Governor, government and people of Imo State for the privilege to serve and promised to do his best, humanly possible, to achieve the set target of bringing Heartland Football Club back to where it used to be.

He described the assignment as a homecoming for him, noting that the assignment to succeed is a collective thing and that he is driven by the objective of ensuring success at any point in time because “the people deserve to have happiness and joy on their faces always.”